Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal Reportedly Coming in Early September

Nathan Birch
Jul 25, 2022
Call of Duty Warzone 2 CoD Modern Warfare 2

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is inching ever closer, and yet, we’ve yet to see multiplayer – sure to be the main selling point for the majority of the game’s buyers – in action. So, when might Activision and developer Infinity Ward grant us our first look at MP? Rumors have been circulating that we may see something soon, perhaps in August, but one of the most reliable Call of Duty leakers has stepped forward to say that’s not true.

According to Tom Henderson, who has had accurate goods on CoD multiple times in the past, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will be revealed in early September. This would be consistent with recent years, which saw the multiplayer modes for CoD: Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard revealed in early September. Henderson expects a full livestream blowout featuring gameplay and developer interviews. Some other aspects of Modern Warfare 2 have been unveiled earlier than usual, but Henderson says not to read anything into the MP reveal happening relatively close to launch, as this marketing roadmap has been planned for months.

Activision won’t be able to unveil Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer any later than early September, as it's expected the game’s beta will kick off in mid-September. As a reminder, here are the leaked beta dates…

Weekend 1 (PlayStation Exclusive)

  • Early Access (for those who pre-order): September 15th – 16th
  • Open Beta: September 17th – 19th

Weekend 2 (Cross-play Beta)

  • Early Access (for those who pre-order): September 22nd – 23rd
  • Open Beta: September 24th – 26th

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28.

