Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Breaks 260K Concurrent Players on Steam

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launched on Friday across PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. So far, it seems like the game is doing very well on PlayStation and on PC, where the comeback on Steam already saw Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II surpassing 260K concurrent players on Valve's digital platform, according to SteamDB.

That said, GeForce users might want to avoid using the latest Game Ready driver. The game's PC developer noted that there are stability issues with the driver, leading to crashes, and recommended using an earlier driver. NVIDIA also confirmed the issue with the following statement shared with PC Gamer:

Yes, there is a bug filed for this game, and we are working on a hotfix. This is specifically why our latest Game Ready Driver wasn't promoted or recommended for this title in the first place.

Check back later today for our campaign review, or read our info roundup article here. As a reminder, the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will launch on November 16th, featuring the same gameplay mechanics and the DMZ mode that still needs to be fully unveiled by the developers.

Welcome to the new era of Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. From small-scale, high-stakes infiltration tactical ops to highly classified missions, players will deploy alongside friends in a truly immersive experience.

Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights.

Modern Warfare II launches with a globe-trotting single-player campaign, immersive Multiplayer combat and a narrative-driven, co-op Special Ops experience.