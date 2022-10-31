Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Has the Biggest PlayStation Store Launch Ever for the Series

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has made a very strong debut on the market, especially on PlayStation consoles.

Earlier today, the official PlayStation Twitter profile congratulated Activision, and Infinity Ward as the latest entry in the series made the biggest PlayStation Store launch ever for a Call of Duty game, including both pre-orders and day one sales.

Congratulations to @InfinityWard and @Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for a Call of Duty game (including preorders and day one sales). Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now available for PS4 and PS5! pic.twitter.com/CU9GG853DI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 31, 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the sequel to 2019’s blockbuster Modern Warfare. Featuring the return of the iconic, team leader Captain John Price, the fearless John "Soap" MacTavish, the seasoned Sergeant Kyle "Gaz” Garrick, and the lone wolf himself, fan favorite Simon “Ghost” Riley, witness what makes Task Force 141 (TF141) the legendary squad it is today.

Leverage new weapons, vehicles, and cutting-edge equipment to take on enemies. Gear up and take the fight offshore to siege enemies underwater, breach a highly fortified enemy base, infil along the canals and liberate much-needed allies at a black site hidden within the mountains.

Infinity Ward presents heart-pounding next-gen, state-of-the-art gameplay. Fight alongside friends in a truly immersive experience with stunningly realistic sound, lighting, and graphics that produce the most advanced Call of Duty in history.