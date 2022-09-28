Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Had the Most Players, Hours Played, and Matches in the Series History

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is building itself up as the biggest in the series. Not only did this game become widely popular on places like Steam, but the game has also managed to hold one of the most successful betas in the series' history. The success translates into the numbers the game produced, with the game beta boasting the most players, hours played, and matches.

These numbers cover all platforms combined where the beta was available, meaning PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The beta offered a slice of the content that's coming to Modern Warfare 2 when it launches this Fall. However, while the success is palpable, the development team at Infinity Ward is aware that it needs to make a few changes still.

The team talked about Enemy Visibility, which is something that came up throughout both weekends of the Beta. Infinity Ward stated that there will be a few more changes and tweaks for Enemy Visibility to allow for better visual tracking of the opponents that doesn't depend on just the traditional nameplate.

Other adjustments that are going to be made between now and the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 concern things like footstep audio, weapon tuning changes, and more tweaks and fixes for the Battle map modes Ground War and Invasion. The development team also stated how happy they have been with the player interest around the Third-Person playlist.

There’s also a ton of Beta rewards coming day one to Modern Warfare 2 players when the game releases on October 28. If you want to see what you're gonna get for participating during the Open Beta, here's what you can get for leveling up during the Open Beta:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is going to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 28. If you pre-order the game now, you'll be able to access the game's campaign starting October 20.