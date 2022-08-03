Menu
Company

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Tarkov-Like “DMZ” Mode Confirmed by NFL Player Leak

Nathan Birch
Aug 3, 2022
Call of Duty Warzone 2 CoD Modern Warfare 2

What is going on with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s rumored DMZ mode? For those who haven’t been keeping up, DMZ is said to be the fourth mode in Modern Warfare 2 (joining the single-player campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops) and will likely be inspired by the extraction-based gameplay of Escape from Tarkov. The mode won’t be free-to-play, but it’s said games will be played on portions of the new Warzone 2.0 map. That said, despite the numerous rumors from reliable sources, Activision has yet to officially unveil DMZ, only saying they still have an additional “sandbox mode” to reveal.

Well folks, our long journey is over. We now know DMZ mode is real… thanks to the NFL’s LA Rams. That may sound like a bit of a non-sequitur, but members of the team got to go hands-on with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it seems they’re not so good with the embargos thing. Team members posted some images of his time with the game, which have since been taken down, but the fine folks from ModernWarzone made sure they were preserved for posterity. The following image clearly shows the “DMZ” logo, confirming the rumors.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Call of Duty Is Irreplaceable in the Shooter Genre and Could Influence Console Purchases If It Became Exclusive, Says Sony

Meanwhile, here’s our first look at a multiplayer lobby…

So, there you go, DMZ is the real deal. So, when might we learn more about the mode? According to rumors, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal will be coming in early September. It would make sense to reveal DMZ mode there, but who knows?

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order