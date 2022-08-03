Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Tarkov-Like “DMZ” Mode Confirmed by NFL Player Leak

What is going on with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s rumored DMZ mode? For those who haven’t been keeping up, DMZ is said to be the fourth mode in Modern Warfare 2 (joining the single-player campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops) and will likely be inspired by the extraction-based gameplay of Escape from Tarkov. The mode won’t be free-to-play, but it’s said games will be played on portions of the new Warzone 2.0 map. That said, despite the numerous rumors from reliable sources, Activision has yet to officially unveil DMZ, only saying they still have an additional “sandbox mode” to reveal.

Well folks, our long journey is over. We now know DMZ mode is real… thanks to the NFL’s LA Rams. That may sound like a bit of a non-sequitur, but members of the team got to go hands-on with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it seems they’re not so good with the embargos thing. Team members posted some images of his time with the game, which have since been taken down, but the fine folks from ModernWarzone made sure they were preserved for posterity. The following image clearly shows the “DMZ” logo, confirming the rumors.

Another picture of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer has been leaked, this one seems to show the rumored DMZ mode. #MW2 #ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/10BgraKv7K — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 3, 2022

Meanwhile, here’s our first look at a multiplayer lobby…

🚨 BREAKING #MW2 NEWS 🚨 The first image of a multiplayer lobby in #ModernWarfare2 has been posted and quickly deleted by NFL player Cameron Dicker on his Instagram. It appears the LA Rams are getting to play the game right now! pic.twitter.com/bcZzcWp0Du — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 3, 2022

So, there you go, DMZ is the real deal. So, when might we learn more about the mode? According to rumors, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal will be coming in early September. It would make sense to reveal DMZ mode there, but who knows?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28.