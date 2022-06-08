Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Confirmed for 2022, Info on New “Sandbox Mode” Still to Come

It’s been confirmed for a while now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is launching in 2022, but what about Warzone 2? We know Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are both being developed by Infinity Ward and will feature deep integration, but rumors that the latter won’t launch until 2023 have persisted. Well, rest easy battle royale fans, because Activision has confirmed that Warzone 2 (which they’re now calling Warzone 2.0) is indeed a 2022 release.

We’re ushering in a new era of #CallOfDuty, with; ✅ The return of #TF141 for #MWII

🌅 An all new #Warzone 2.0 coming later this year

📱 A new #Warzone experience for mobile in development

🤝 One unified engine across the franchise

🖥 #MWII coming to @Steam, #confirmed pic.twitter.com/icYGyVtsms — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 8, 2022

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Drops a Gritty First Trailer, Pre-Orders Open Now

Activision has also confirmed that players won’t be able to carry over their inventory of items to Warzone 2.0. That may be disappointing to some, but the original Warzone will continue to be supported for the foreseeable future, so you can continue to use your current collection there.

Soon after the launch of Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0 will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare II universe. With it comes new technology, new features, and new gameplay that work seamlessly together. Throughout, the team has taken a wide range of community feedback to heart with both experiences. In order to fully deliver this state-of-the-art Warzone experience, Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare II content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories. To add, today’s Warzone will continue as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience.

In other news, it seems Modern Warfare 2/Warzone 2.0’s rumored Tarkov-inspired “DMZ” mode could still be a reality. Today’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal did confirm Spec Ops mode is returning, but nothing like the rumored DMZ mode was discussed. That said, Activision has confirmed “a new sandbox mode” will be detailed at a later date. Based on the wording of Activision’s statement, it seems like DMZ may be more closely tired to Warzone 2.0 than Modern Warfare 2.

In addition, expect more intel on a new sandbox mode and the brand-new [Warzone 2.0] playspace as we get closer to launch.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28. Warzone 2.0 arrives on the same platforms sometime in 2022, although a precise release date has yet to be revealed.