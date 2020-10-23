Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Will Have a PlayStation-Exclusive Zombies Mode

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches soon, and as usual, PlayStation owners are getting special treatment. PS4 and PS5 players won’t be getting early access to DLC as in the past, but they are getting a timed-exclusive mode – Zombies Onslaught. This is a two-player co-op mode, which tasks players with fending off waves on zombies on Cold War’s various multiplayer maps. You can check out a quick teaser trailer for Zombies Onslaught, below.

Need to know more? Here’s a full rundown of how the game works:

In Zombies Onslaught, you and one other Operator will deploy to one of several locations derived from various Multiplayer maps with your custom loadouts. These are the very same loadouts you’ll carry into traditional Zombies and Multiplayer, complete with your preferred primary weapon, whether it be an LMG, heavy-hitting sniper rifle, or other fully kitted-out tool for zombie destruction. Once you drop in, the onslaught begins; the Dark Aether Orb will confine your duo to a specific space on the map, where the undead will begin spawning in. Killing these zombies will power the Orb. Kill enough Zombies and the Orb will move. While you’re inside the Orb, you won’t take Dark Aether damage from outside the specific map zone the Orb protects, helping keep players alive as they fight increasingly difficult undead enemies, with each “surge” bringing more resilient, faster and deadlier zombies. Surges can also include Elite enemies, more powerful adversaries compared to the regular zombified masses. For the sake of scoring, Elites should be your primary target, as you’ll receive either a Bronze, Silver, or Gold ranking based on the number of Elites you and your partner can defeat. By achieving a specific rank, you will unlock useful rewards for use across Zombies and Multiplayer. Each season, new maps and rewards will be introduced for PS4 and PS5 players.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 13. Zombies Onslaught will be exclusive to PlayStation platforms for one year.