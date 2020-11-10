BYKSKI Unveils AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT & RX 6800 XT Water Blocks, Compatible With Reference PCBs

BYKSKI has once again kept its tradition alive by unveiling the first AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT & RX 6800 XT series water blocks which are designed specifically for the reference PCB variants. The water blocks come in various options to buy and come with an acrylic cover which provides a nice view.

BYKSKI Unveils AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT & RX 6800 XT Series Water Blocks, Reference PCBs Compatible

The BYKSKI water blocks include the A-RX6900XT-X and the A-RX6800-X. As the name suggests, the water blocks are compatible with the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT and the Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards but only with the reference PCBs. The initial wave of Radeon RX 6000 series cards is going to be reference designs only regardless so those who want to water cool one of their cards can get BYKSKI's latest solution.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Black Edition Pictured Up Close, Almost As Big As Custom RTX 30 Series Cards

The Bykski water blocks use G1/4 threads for connection to custom loop setup and feature LED-lit RGB illumination.

1x full cover GPU block

1x backplate

2x blind plugs

1x fastening material

1x heat-conducting pads

1x instructions

1x RBW LED strip









The site also lists down some additional information such as the jet microchannel structure which features 0.5 mm microchannels to channel liquid through and offerings larger airflow for faster heat dissipation from the GPU, VRAM, and VRMs. The main plate is made up of T2 high purity copper which has a thermal conductivity rate of 401W/MK.

AMD RX 6900 XT (A-RX6900XT-X) Water Block (via Videocardz):











AMD RX 6800 XT (A-RX6800XT-X) Water Block (via Videocardz):











What's the most interesting detail provided by BYKSKI is that they are sharing the first images of the Radeon RX 6900 XT & Radeon RX 6800 XT / RX 6800 PCBs. The Radeon RX 6900 XT features a much wider PCB and seems to have a 16+2 phase power delivery while the Radeon RX 6800 (XT) features an 11+2 phase power delivery and a more standard PCB form factor.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Black Edition Graphics Card Spotted In The Wild

AMD RX 6900 XT PCB:

AMD RX 6800 (XT) PCB:

For modders, you can utilize the RGB features by either connecting the block to your motherboard using the 5V/12V RBW/RGB header. The strip is compliant with RGB sync features from all board manufacturers. The water blocks also come with a handy remote which lets you adjust the LEDs on the strip.

The water blocks are listed for around $90 US for the Arcylic and $100 US if you include the back-plate. There's also a GPU block digital Display Module that will retail at $35 US. The tiny module features a small LCD screen but it's not confirmed whether it will be customizable or cycle through a range of GPU metrics such as temperatures, clocks, etc.