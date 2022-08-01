Menu
Bykski First To Launch Water Block For Intel’s Arc Graphics Cards, Supports GUNNIR Arc A380 But Why?

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 1, 2022

Bykski has become the first manufacturer to offer water blocks for Intel's Arc graphics cards such as the custom GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon. The new water block is a very premium design that's built for a product that doesn't even require liquid cooling to begin with.

Intel Arc A380 Gets Its Very First Water Block From Bykski, Premium Liquid Cooling For A 92W GPU

The water block is the I-GNA380-X from Bykski, a renowned Chinese water block manufacturer who have been the first to offer water blocks for various graphics cards soon after their launch. The new water block is designed specifically for the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon graphics card which utilizes a custom PCB design. We have seen the ASRock Arc A380 Challenger graphics card too which uses a different PCB layout so this water block may not be compatible with other Arc A380 graphics cards.

As for the specifications of the Bykski I-GNA380-X water block, we are looking at a mix of aluminum and pure-copper block with a clear acrylic finish. The block integrates 0.5mm micro-channels made up of several fins that dissipate heat off the GPU. As for the treads, the water block comes with G1/4" support. The heat transfer diagram shows that the water block covers the majority of the components on the PCB such as GPU, VRAM, and VRMs. The water block itself measures 165x128 mm and comes backed with a three years warranty.

The Bykski I-GNA380-X water block for GUNNIR's Intel Arc A380 Photon graphics card comes with a very nice design and supports all the major RGB-sync technologies from board manufacturers. The product is also shipped with a nice matte-black backplate.

The official Bykski store at JD.com has listed the I-GNA380-X water block for a price of 688 RMB or $100 US. Considering that the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon costs 1299 RMB or $190 US, that's almost half the cost of the GPU itself. Plus, a graphics card like the Intel Arc A380 is better off with its own air-cooled solution since it has a TBP of 75W (reference) and a max TBP spec of 92W for the custom design.

News Sources: Videocardz , @Haze2K1

