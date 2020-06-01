Bungie Teases Destiny 2’s Newest Season To Be Ice Cold

With the end of Destiny 2's Season of the Worthy coming to a close next week, it's only fitting for Bungie to continue dropping hints about the next event that will take over their epic space shlooter.

Destiny 2's Shadowkeep expansion has been promised to be four seasons worth of content and so far Bungie has made good on their word. Starting with the Season of the Undying last October, each season has ran ten weeks and brought along with it a hundred-rank Battle Pass, a map refresh, more bounties, and of course exotic weaponry of all sorts. The current season, Season of the Worthy, began on March 10th and heralded in the first appearance of such exotics as Tommy's Matchbook, an auto rifle capable of absolutely absurd damage against raid bosses. As all things come to an end, so too must the current Destiny 2 season with the season set to wind down on June 9th.

Bungie to Reveal What’s Next for Destiny 2 on June 9th

Coincidentally, June 9th also marks the date of Bungie's latest tease for Destiny 2. Outed through an Instagram post, the reveal showcases Eris Morn wandering among herself through a snowy landscape. Longtime Destiny fans are already speculating that this barren land may infact take place on Europa, the smallest of Jupiter's moons and not yet playable in Destiny 2 as of yet.

The new season won't be the only piece of new content that Bungie will be discussing next week. According to Bungie Communications Director David Dague, "You’ll learn about the next Season of Destiny 2 at the same time that we talk about the next chapter in this story that has been unfolding all year long."

Whether this is Bungie treating players to a Christmas in July kind of expansion or another empty Moon to ride your Sparrow through is still up in the air. The full reveal for what will become of Destiny 2's eleventh season will arrive on June 9th at 6PM CEST.