Bungie Outlines Growth Plans with New Offices, New IPs, and TV/Film

Bungie issued an interesting press release this afternoon, revealing major growth plans in multiple key areas, starting with an 'extensive expansion and redesign' of its current headquarters in Bellevue, Washington. The project, scheduled to be finished in Fall 2022, will almost triple the overall footprint of Bungie HQ; in addition to that, state of the art facilities will be built to support multiple project teams, including outside Destiny (likely a reference to the new IP that has been funded by NetEase). Jonny Ebbert (Chief Creative Officer) and Zach Russell (General Manager, Incubation) have been specifically assigned to drive the creative vision behind the building of new worlds, with at least one new IP set to hit the market before 2025.

Bungie is also planning to expand the Destiny IP into additional media, with Mark Noseworthy (Vice President, Destiny Universe) and Luke Smith (Executive Creative Director, Destiny Universe) appointed to oversee this while Justin Truman (General Manager, Destiny 2) takes over the development leadership of the game.

Another sign of the expansion in TV and films is the addition to the Board of Directors of finance and strategy executive Trace Harris and Pamela Kaufman (President of Global Consumer Products for ViacomCBS). CEO Pete Parsons said: