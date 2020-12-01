Bungie CEO Says New Game Projects Have Been in the Works for Three Years; One Is Particularly Exciting

Bungie CEO and Chairman Pete Parsons was featured in a lengthy interview published a few days ago on Metro GameCentral.

At some point in the conversation, the Bungie CEO opened up a bit on what's coming next from the studio after Destiny 2. According to Parsons, new game projects have been in the works for three years and one of them, in particular, is exciting for him.

We started about three years ago, Jason and Jonny Ebbert and Zach Russell and a few of us started working on new incubations. The way to think about that is not just on new games. I think that is often the parlance people use. Actually a process around how we want to incubate the potential for new titles, but more importantly, new and amazing talent. So, I will give you an example. M.E Chung, she was the designer on most of the social systems inside of Destiny and she is going on and she is working on a project. She’s fantastic. So, we have these incubations that are a lot more about – they’re certainly about building games, but their focus is on really building teams. How do we build up teams that know how to work together and most importantly, can create magical things?

By the way, I would be amiss if I didn’t say, we’re hiring at Bungie. Part of the benefit of having a game like Destiny that’s thriving and new incubations that continue to really show promise – actually, ironically, we expected a decently high failure rate from the incubations and what’s happened is, we are pretty excited about the work that’s being done not just on continuing the Destiny universe, but because we’ve been able to build such a deep bench of talent, these incubations are really amazing.

I think, I am not sure if I am allowed to say, but we are hiring probably at a faster rate than we thought we would. Now, I’m going to give you a crazy stat. There is something like almost a quarter of everybody who now works at Bungie has never set foot inside the studio. Which breaks my heart, but it is also a testament to the work that the teams have been able to do. And to continue to make progress. I was actually just on the phone right before we called with one of our incubation leads around their project. I think you will be pretty excited. I wish I could say more, but I think you will be pretty excited.