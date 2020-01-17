BT Is the First European Network Partnering with Google Stadia on Broadband Offers

BT announced today to have become the first European distribution partner for Google Stadia, the cloud-based games streaming service launched in November.

To that end, BT has launched a new Google Stadia specific offer. Customers who pick BT’s Superfast Fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 or Ultrafast Fibre 250 will get a free Stadia Premiere Edition after signing up for one of the aforementioned offers.

As a reminder, the Google Stadia Premiere Edition includes a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra and three months access to Stadia Pro, enabling up to 4K/60FPS gameplay with HDR support and 5.1 surround sound. Stadia Pro also comes with a few bundled games (currently Destiny 2: The Collection, Samurai Shodown, Farming Simulator 19, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper).

This offer is valid from now until the end of the month. A new one will start on February 7th, though, offering 'a range of Superfast Stadia gaming plans with Superfast Fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 or Ultrafast Fibre 250' bundled with Google Stadia Premiere Edition.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: We continually look to provide our customers with the most exciting products and experiences, and by partnering with Google on Stadia, we’re able to help them push the limits of gaming. We’re also investing in the UK’s fastest 4G, 5G and fibre networks, so our superfast home broadband service is the perfect accompaniment for those wanting to make the most from this innovative streaming gaming platform. Michiel van Eldik, General Manager & VP, Devices & Services, EMEA, said: We’re excited to continue our cross-product partnership with BT in the UK to further drive the cloud gaming industry forward. BT has an established track record of leading the industry in delivering next-generation services and products to their customers. Through today’s announcement, we are able to make the best gaming content even more accessible, and to continue to change the way people access, play and enjoy their favourite games.