Bring Your Buddies Back to Fortnite with the Reboot A Friend Program

If you previously played a lot of Fortnite, but your friend group slowly dwindled down to nothing, Epic Games has some

Goodies to help lure them back into the fold. The new "Reboot A Friend" program is a referral option that will give you a set of awesome rewards according to how many matches you play with others who come back to the game. Not too shabby.

All you need to do is log in with your Epic Games account and then invite a friend who hasn't played Fortnite in at least 30 days. From there, you'll get a reward if you play with your friend, no questions asked. After that, you'll continue to get rewards for up to 20 matches played. Of course, this only works with one "rebooted" friend. You can't start stacking derelict Fortnite players.

You'll unlock subsequent rewards at the 1, 5, 10, and 20 match milestones. You can expect plenty of fun bonuses like skins and back bling for setting up a friend to return to the game, and you'll both be rewarded with items if you continue playing together.

There's a lot currently going on in Fortnite, with the beginning of Season 5. It may be its biggest yet, with the addition of Halo's Master Chief, God of War's Kratos, and The Walking Dead's Daryl and Michonne in the near future. There are plenty of reasons to sway someone into coming back to the game if it's been a while, especially with all the fun new character additions. If you decide to come back now, there's a lot of awesome content waiting for you.