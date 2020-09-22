Bright Memory is an Xbox Series X/S Launch Title, BM: Infinite Hits the Platform in 2021

Bright Memory, the visually-impressive action-shooter initially created by lone developer Zeng “FYQD” Xiancheng, will be available on Xbox Series X/S at launch. It’s also been confirmed that Bright Memory: Infinite will hit the Xbox Series X/S in 2021.

For those confused, Bright Memory is a partial slice of the game that exited Steam Early Access earlier this year, while Bright Memory: Infinite will be the full, final version of the game that will be available on both PC and consoles. Despite its tiny development team, Bright Memory features cutting-edge visual effects such as ray tracing. You can check out a shiny new cinematic showing off said ray tracing tech, below.

Need to know more? Here’s the game's official rundown:

Takedown ancient mythical beasts and futuristic enemy soldiers alike in a stylish combo-focused sword and gunplay combat system. A precise dash and a pulse glove knocking enemies into the air enable extended combo chains to finish off threats with finesse and precision while racking up massive scores. After the discovery of a strange substance capable of reviving the dead, a private military organization seeks to steal the life-giving breakthrough for its own maniacal ends. While defending the substance, Special Operative Shelia is warped along with the enemy squad to an island floating over the north pole where mythological creatures such as dragons and demons roam alongside resurrected human corpses. Game Features Rack up points and enhance your various skills to freely create your own original combinations.

Employing an FPS-style POV, discover and solve the various puzzles throughout each stage to advance.

A mesmerizingly beautiful world combining science fiction and Chinese culture and created using Unreal Engine 4.

Bright Memory is available now on PC and will launch alongside the Xbox Series X/S on November 10. Bright Memory: Infinite arrives on PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2021.