New Bright Memory Infinite Update Adds Third-Person Perspective-Assist Mode, Toon Rendering on PC, More

A brand-new Bright Memory Infinite update has been released across all platforms to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The new update introduces a new third-person perspective-assist mode which allows players to see Shelia's model when moving and firing a weapon without aiming. This mode won't be active when using skills, when aiming, defending, grappling, or using the Light Blade. In addition, this new update adds support for Toon Rendering on PC. This mode renders Shelia in a cel-shaded toon style. As said, this mode is only available for the PC version.

Also new with this update is support for two new costume DLCs - the Rabbit School Uniform and the Cyber Rabbit uniform. Last but not least, this update packs numerous optimizations and fixes, all of which have been listed below in the official release notes.

Bright Memory Infinite Update Chinese New Year Release Notes

New Functions

Perspective-assist mode

Shelia's model will only be displayed while moving and firing weapon without aiming. The camera will revert to first-person when aiming, using skills, using the Light Blade, defending, and grappling.

New Rabbit School Uniform DLC for Shelia

New Cyber Rabbit DLC for Shelia

Toon rendering model added for Shelia

Press the home key in-game to switch models.

Changed the tiger doll with a rabbit doll in the car chase mission

Optimizations

Optimized NPC character models and improved frame rate.

Optimized the lightning effects of the Six-armed Emperor's lightning attack and improved frame rate.

Optimized GPU processing of the flame effects when the Giant King is in its second form.

Optimized the "check weapon" action for the assault rifle to make the arm movement more natural.

Optimized the motion blur after the sneaking mission.

Adjusted the skins menu to show the newest skins first.

Optimized Shelia's model in the skins menu so that her left arm is in a more natural position.

Optimized the lighting in the skins menu.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where checking weapon with the crosshair turned off will prevent you from picking up items or shooting.

Fixed an issue where players can attack while climbing.

Bright Memory Infinite is available globally now for PC and consoles ( and smart devices).