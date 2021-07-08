Bright Memory: Infinite Trailer Shows Bloody Stealth, Bosses, and Plane-Grappling Action

Bright Memory: Infinite has dropped yet another new trailer, and this may be the most varied one yet. We start off with a bit of stealth, as your hero Shelia backstabs enemies in bloody fashion, then move onto some gunplay, boss fights, and more. We even get a brief glimpse of Shelia grappling onto a crashing jet plane. So yeah, if you’re afraid Bright Memory is going to be one-note, this trailer is here to show you otherwise. Check it out for yourself, below.

Bright Memory: Infinite Shows Off Improved Action, Driving and a Big Boss Fight

Bright Memory: Infinite began as a solo project from developer Zeng “FYQD” Xiancheng, but nevertheless features cutting-edge visual effects such as ray tracing. A partial slice of the game, simply entitled Bright Memory, was released last year (check out our review here), but Infinite will be the full, final version of the game. Need to know more? Here’s the game's official rundown:

Takedown ancient mythical beasts and futuristic enemy soldiers alike in a stylish combo-focused sword and gunplay combat system. A precise dash and a pulse glove knocking enemies into the air enable extended combo chains to finish off threats with finesse and precision while racking up massive scores. After the discovery of a strange substance capable of reviving the dead, a private military organization seeks to steal the life-giving breakthrough for its own maniacal ends. While defending the substance, Special Operative Shelia is warped along with the enemy squad to an island floating over the north pole where mythological creatures such as dragons and demons roam alongside resurrected human corpses. Game Features Rack up points and enhance your various skills to freely create your own original combinations.

Employing an FPS-style POV, discover and solve the various puzzles throughout each stage to advance.

A mesmerizingly beautiful world combining science fiction and Chinese culture and created using Unreal Engine 4.

Bright Memory: Infinite arrives on PC and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2021.