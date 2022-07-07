Menu
Bright Memory: Infinite Launches on Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation on July 21

Ule Lopez
Jul 7, 2022
Bright Memory Infinite

The first-person shooter game made by FYQD Studio Bright Memory: Infinite has a release date for its console versions now. The game is expected to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The game will also support English, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese Voice and Text. Meanwhile, it will also support Traditional Chinese, Latin American Spanish, German, French, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, and Korean texts.

An announcement trailer of the console version of Bright Memory: Infinite can be seen below:

Related Story
Bright Memory: Infinite Out Now, DLSS Improves Performance by 2.5X

Zeng, an FYQD Studio developer said the following about the game in a press release:

My partners and I took the time to ensure that Bright Memory Infinite plays great no matter which system you choose. We know that Bright Memory: Infinite will set a new benchmark for what indies can do on console hardware.

Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game show off the power of the latest gaming hardware. Both versions will come with support for 4K resolution with ray tracing while running at a locked 60- FPS. of course, if you have a capable display, you'll be able to play Bright Memory: Infinite at 120 FPS, achieving maximum smoothness with minimum input latency. Additionally, the PlayStation version also has Dualsense adaptive trigger support.

Nintendo Switch owners in the meantime will be able to enjoy a native port that's playable on the go. The game will support gyroscopic aiming and multi-sampling of TAA anti-aliasing... That's really it.

Pre-orders for Bright Memory: Infinite will begin today on the Nintendo eShop. If you previously purchased Bright Memory on Xbox Series X|S, you'll get a 20% discount on Bright Memory: Infinite. All the console versions of the game will feature the same content, with all the paid DLC from the PC version available.

Bright Memory: Infinite will be available on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on July 21, 2022. You can get the game right now on PC via Steam. In other news, French publisher Microids announced that the Beat‘em up / Action-adventure game Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia is due to launch later this year on PC and consoles.

