Brand New Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Details Reveal Interesting Information

We are all aware of how the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will go official in less than three weeks, and that does not stop a plethora of leaks heading our way. There is a heap of information about the already known devices at this point, but we are all very excited about the phones and can always use more.

The latest tip on these devices is coming from ever so reliable Evan Blass (@evleaks), who has shared some details about the upcoming foldable flagships in addition to a press image that confirms that the phones are going to have an IPX8 rating.

For starters, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature a 6.7-inch internal display with a 1.9-inch cover display. You are also getting a dual 12-megapixel camera along with a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Few upcoming foldable details. Z Flip3

- 6.7" internal / 1.9" cover displays

- 12MP x2 (rear) / 10MP (selfie) Z Fold3

- 7.6" internal / 6.2" external displays

- 12MP x3 (rear) / 10MP (cover selfie) / 4MP (main selfie)

- 2 optional S-Pens (Pro and Fold Edition) Both phones IPX8 pic.twitter.com/lPm60yCzvt — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 26, 2021

As far as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is concerned, you get a 7.6-internal display and a 6.2-external display. On the back, there is a triple 12-megapixel camera setup with a 10-megapixel cover selfie camera and a 4-megapixel main selfie camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have two optional S-Pens; a Pro Edition and a Fold Edition.

Last but not least, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will bring support for IPX8 rating; this confirms our earlier rumor. However, your phone will not be protected against solids like dust particles due to the obvious presence of moving parts.

Both devices are said to go official on 11th August, later this year. We will be bringing you full coverage of all the devices that Samsung announces. Stay tuned!