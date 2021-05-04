Borderlands Spin-Off Rumored to be Surprisingly Close, Will “Deliver Something Different”

Borderlands 3 took a long time to get made, but according to new rumors, fans won’t have to wait another half-decade for their next delirious dose of cell-shaded wackiness. Per to the folks at Gamereactor, who have delivered an array of accurate scoops in the past, the next Borderlands title is “much closer than you might think.”

Apparently, this next Borderlands won’t be a full numbered sequel, but rather, some sort of spin-off that will “deliver something different.” What exactly that will be, is currently unknown. Could we be getting another narrative-driven title ala Tales from the Borderlands? Or maybe Gearbox is tackling a completely new genre? The Borderlands universe could pretty easily be adapted to any number of currently-popular genres, from roguelikes to battle royale. Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now, but making a new spinoff to coincide with the upcoming Eli-Roth-directed Borderlands movie would certainly make sense.

Meanwhile, in the here and now, Borderlands 3 recently wrapped up its second (and possibly final) season of content, with the release of the Director’s Cut update. Here’s what was included:

Hemovorous the Invincible -- An absolutely titanic Varkid lurking behind a door on Pandora that's been locked since Borderlands 3 launched. Only the fiercest big game hunters have a chance of kicking her chitinous butt in the pursuit of top-tier loot. Better consider your tactics, refine your build, and bring some friends. Oh, and be ready to get caked in Varkid guts — it's going to get messy!

Murder Mystery Missions -- Featuring brand new locations and a novel crime scene analysis mechanic. Ava is convinced she has a lead on some potentially supernatural slayings and has decided to document her findings in serialized podcast form. Consider yourself her gun-toting co-host as you investigate strange happenings on Pandora, Promethea, Eden-6, and Nekrotafeyo in search of answers (and loot), with help from some familiar faces. Eagle-eyed Vault Hunters may even uncover teasers, hints, and secrets that tie back to the main story.

Behind-the-Scenes Content -- Get a peek into the development of Borderlands 3, from bloopers to cut content, and have access to a gallery showcasing concept art, storyboards, lost maps, and tons of footage that charts the game's development.

Vault Cards -- Your ticket to upcoming bundles of themed loot! When you play with a Vault Card active, you can work to level-up the card by completing daily and weekly challenges. There's a selection of over 100 unique challenges to pull from, so you never know exactly what each day and week may bring. Gain enough progress and you'll unlock a massive cache of themed cosmetics, plus some supremely powerful gear that scales to your level.

Borderlands 3 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. What do you think? What kind of Borderlands spin-off would you like to see?