Blue Reflection: Second Light Demo Now Available on Switch and PS4

Gust Studios and KOEI TECMO have announced that the trial version of Blue Reflection: Second Light is now available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch users through the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop, respectively. Gust Studios has also made several announcements regarding post-release content.

Starting with the demo, players will be able to experience both the Prologue and Story Demo of the game. In the Prologue, fans will play through Ao's journey from the beginning, as she first wakes up in this dreamlike world, while the Story Demo lets fans learn and experience gameplay basics such as crafting, exploration, and battle.

As a bonus, players who complete the Prologue will obtain "Bunny – Head Accessory" and the Fragment "Preparing for the Unknown" as exclusive bonuses when updating to the latest full version of the game.

Speaking of the full version of the game, Gust Studios also announced that the game will have some free updates after the game's initial release. The first update is scheduled to arrive on November 23 and includes several Photo Mode filters, including watercolor and hatching. In addition, players will be able to take photos of the characters in Reflector Mode.

Meanwhile, on December 21, the game will receive new photo frames, and idol poses that players can use in Photo mode. The game will also receive a new difficulty mode that will decrease the drop rate of items from enemies and make them more powerful for a hardcore experience. This new difficulty mode is aptly named MUST DIE.

Finally, on January 14, 2022, players will have even more Photo Mode updates, including a Pixel Art filter alongside more unique poses to help add even more variety to your game screenshots.

Additionally, Gust Studios has announced a costume collaboration with Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. If you own the early purchase bonus for Blue Reflection: Second Light and the limited time bonus from Atelier Sophie 2, the costumes will be unlocked to wear across each respective game.

Blue Reflection: Second Light is scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam) on November 9 in North America and Europe. We previously talked about the game's story. If you're interested in finding out the story behind Hinako's adventure in the mysterious parallel dimension known as The Common, you can read about it here.