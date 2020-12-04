Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is Now Available on iOS and Android

Mobile gaming is no longer what it used to be. Gone are the days when graphics would look terrible, and the gameplay was full of cookie-cutter mechanics that were recycled from some other games of the past. Nowadays, mobile gaming is a lot better, and thanks to all the modern hardware, it is no longer a pointless waste of time. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is just one of the examples that prove that.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a side-scrolling RPG that is now available on Android and iOS. The game is launching through joint efforts of NetEase Games and ArtPlay, and this is a mobile version of the highly successful Metroidvania genre.

Galaxy S21 Sporting Snapdragon 888 Shows Up on Geekbench

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Takes a Fun, Gothic Take on the Beloved Metroidvania Genre

The game will be available in North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, SEA, and South America for $9.99/£9.99 on the App Store and $9.99/£8.99 on the Google Play Store.

You can see the screenshots of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

















If you are wondering what the game is all about, here is an excerpt from the press release to understand better.

Aspiring demon-slayers can take fate into their own hands-on their mobile devices, starting today. The game is fully localized in Japanese, English, Italian, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese and offers the beloved gameplay of the original console and PC versions of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, including a gigantic map to explore and over 120 unique mobs and bosses to vanquish. With no compromises on visual quality or gameplay fidelity, an overhauled UI and redesigned shard icons, the mobile version also includes the console version's DLC for no extra cost. This makes Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for iOS and Android the definitive edition of the game - available on the go.

You can even check out a brand new trailer below.

Being a huge fan of the Metroidvania genre, I am looking forward to trying Bloodstained: Ritual of The Night, the game looks amazing with lots of content to explore, so it is surely going to take up many of my hours in the coming days.