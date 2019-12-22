Ori Devs Working on an Action RPG Which They Hope Will Revolutionize the Genre

Ori and the Blind Forest, recently launched on the Nintendo Switch platform, is one of the most critically acclaimed platform Metroidvania games released in a long time. Its sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, is now scheduled to hit PC and Xbox One on March 11th, 2020.

However, the 'distributed' team at Moon Studios, which is now up to 80 developers, is already working on their next project. In fact, a new job offer posted on Gamasutra reveals quite a few details.

Weird West Is a Top-Down Action RPG from Ex Arkane Developers

Moon Studios - award-winning creators of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps - are looking for Senior Game Designers. After redefining the Metroidvania genre with the Ori series, our next goal is to revolutionize the ARPG genre. We want you to be: A Designer by heart: While playing games, you just intuitively know how to improve upon the weaker aspects of a title. You indulge in analyzing things that don’t quite work and love to think about how this or that aspect could have been perfected.

Experienced: You've worked in the industry before and know the ropes. You're looking for a no-bullshit studio to call home where you can voice your opinions and work with the best talent this industry has to offer!

Passionate: You’ve played and studied RPGs your whole life and you still can’t get enough of them. You have a love for all things Diablo, Zelda, Dark Souls and other games in the genre. You’d love the opportunity to work on an RPG that dares to innovate and go far beyond what the genre has offered players thus far.

Open to new challenges: We're constantly striving to raise the bar here at Moon Studios. We're not looking for specialists in one field or genre, we want you to be open to help wherever help is needed and be the well-rounded multi-talented creative genius you are.

Moon Studios CEO and Creative Director Thomas Mahler, a regular on the ResetEra board, promptly posted a comment with regards to the job opening.

The post says 'redefined' the Metroidvania genre and I don't think that's too far-fetched. We innovated in quite a few areas and the platforming in Ori is definitely on a whole different level than what you see in most other Metroidvanias. And regarding Will of the Wisps, you ain't seen nothing yet 😀

Later in the thread, ResetEra user Dancrane212 shared some screenshots of an old Diablo-like prototype of Moon Studios, suggesting it could have been used as the base for this new game. However, Thomas Mahler said it'll look nothing like that. It is unclear whether it'll be a side-scroller, a top-down game or even a third-person game, but coming from the makers of Ori it will be one to watch regardless.