Cyberpunk 2077 Unofficial Content Patch Mod Introduces New Explorable Area

Francesco De Meo
Aug 11, 2022
Cyberpunk 2077

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been shared online a couple of days ago introduces a new explorable area complete with some additional items.

The Unofficial Content Patch introduces a new, fully explorable area where players can find some additional items. The area isn't particularly big, but the fact that a modder was able to add a fully-featured location to the game is definitely impressive. Developer Krat0es also promises more mods of this kind in the future, so it will be interesting how the game will be expanded in the coming weeks.

What it does: Opens up a new area to explore with rewards inside.

How to install: Drag and drop the archive into your mod folder (archive pc mod)

To teleport to the location paste this into the CET command window: Game.GetTeleportationFacility():Teleport(GetPlayer(), Vector4.new(-640, -1172, 7.7894287, 1), EulerAngles.new(0 , 0, -125.6))

The Unofficial Content Patch mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide. Learn more about CD Projekt Red open-world role-playing game with the overview below:

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?

CREATE YOUR OWN CYBERPUNK
Become an urban outlaw equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.

EXPLORE THE CITY OF THE FUTURE
Night City is packed to the brim with things to do, places to see, and people to meet. And it’s up to you where to go, when to go, and how to get there.

Order