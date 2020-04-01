Bloodborne Dev JAPAN Studio Establishes New External Development Department, Sony Interactive Entertainment Announces

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced that its oldest PlayStation first-party studio, JAPAN Studio, has established a new external development department.

SIE announced the formation of the new development department alongside various personnel and organizational changes to kick off its new fiscal year, which will run through March 31,2021.

Additional details about JAPAN Studio’s new department haven’t been shared at this point. We’ve included the organizational changes as announced by SIE down below:

Change of organization (as of April 1, 2020) <Worldwide Studio JAPAN Studio> New External Development Department

Rename Product Development Department to Internal Development Department

Rename Studio Operations Department to Finance & Administration Department

Rename Creative Product Service Department to Creative Service Department

Product Technology Department abolished

Abolish the Business Development Department

Sony JAPAN Studio has been responsible for various major PlayStation 4 titles, starting off with 2013’s Knack. Developed with Souls developer FromSoftware, JAPAN Studio is also responsible for 2015’s Bloodborne. Sony’s first-party studio also worked on The Tomorrow Children, The Last Guardian (with genDESIGN), Shadow of the Colossus (with Bluepoint), Everybody’s Golf and 2018’s Knack II.