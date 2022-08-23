Menu
Company

A Gravity Rush Movie Is in the Works, New Report Reveals

Francesco De Meo
Aug 23, 2022
Gravity Rush

A Gravity Rush movie is reportedly in the works by PlayStation Productions in collaboration with another company.

According to a new report by Deadline, PlayStation Productions is working with Scott Free Productions to develop a movie based upon one of PlayStation Japan Studio's most unique franchises. Anna Mastro will be the movie's director, with a script written by Emily Jerome.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Days Gone Film Adaptation on the Way; Game Creators Aren’t Happy with Cast Choice

Not much else is currently known about the Gravity Rush movie, and it will probably be a while until we hear more about it. As reportedly by Deadline, who will produce the movie is unclear at this point, so it's clear that it is still in early production.

The Gravity Rush series may be far from being Sony's most prominent IP, but it is definitely one of the most interesting. The second entry in the series launched back in 2017, and it is an improvement over the original on almost every front, as highlighted by Chris in his review:

Whatever the case, Gravity Rush 2 is a great game. It certainly has its flaws and there's little doubt that Gravity Rush could do with some improvements. The 'false ending' of sorts almost had me not playing the end of the game, which is crucial to wrapping up the story. It's understandable putting extra content after the final boss and end-credits, but not story-crucial content, there are always going to be people who don't watch and miss out. Still, despite these misgivings this is a game that I heartily recommend for the outstanding gameplay, the fantastic level design and the vast majority of missions and side-quests, which can be surprisingly fun considering the jobs they actually have you doing. Gravity Rush 2? Get it.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order