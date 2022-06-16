Bloodborne 2 Looks Quite Eerie in New Unreal Engine 5 Concept Trailer

Bloodborne 2 is a game that may never get developed, but the fact that it may never see the light of day isn't stopping fans from imagining it as a modern game powered by Unreal Engine 5.

ENFANT TERRIBLE shared today a new concept trailer for a potential second entry in the series by From Software created in Unreal Engine 5. The trailer, which definitely captures the eerie atmosphere of the original game, also features a look at a current-gen hunter that looks great.

The original Bloodborne is among the most popular action role-playing games developed by From Software. Originally released on PlayStation 4 back in 2015, the game has never been ported to any other format so far, but it is being said that a PlayStation 5 and PC remaster is in the works, alongside a proper Bloodborne 2. It has been a few months since this rumor started circulating online, and with no official confirmation, it seems less and less likely that this remaster and this sequel are indeed in development.

Bloodborne is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.