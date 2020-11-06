Bloodborne Runs at 30 Fps on Playstation 5, but Performance Is More Solid Than on PS4 Pro

Many PlayStation 4 games run with higher framerates on PlayStation 5, but sadly From Software's Bloodborne is not among them, although the game does benefit from the console's increased power.

Speaking on Twitter, well-known dataminer Lance McDonald confirmed that the PlayStation 4 exclusive runs at 30 FPS on PlayStation 5, the frame pacing issues still not fixed. The game, however, has better performance on the new console, as it manages to keep steady 30 FPS in sequences where it struggled on PlayStation 4 Pro. Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice have also been confirmed to run at 60 FPS on the new console.

Okay, embargo is up and I’m allowed to talk about PlayStation 5 back compat now. All I have to say is Sekiro is 60fps, Dark Souks 3 is 60fps (it’s locked at 30 on Xbox Series X, rip), and Bloodborne is still 30fps with bad frame pacing. ✌️ — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) November 6, 2020

I am so god damned happy with how fantastic the PS4 back compatibility is on PlayStation 5. Yeah, we're all sad Bloodborne didn't get some secret runtime patches beneath the hood to uncap the framerate, but it still hits 30fps where the PS4 Pro was dropping frames before. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) November 6, 2020

With Bloodborne not running at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5, the only way to experience From Software's excellent action role-playing in glorious 60 frames per second will be with the hack Lance McDonald promised to release to the public last month.

While not being an official part of the Souls series, Bloodborne shares many of the design philosophies of the franchise developed by From Software, including the high-challenge level, intricate level design, and more.

Bloodborne is currently available on PlayStation 4. The game is also playable on PC via the PlayStation Now service.