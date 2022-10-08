Menu
Company

Silent Hill Film Director Says There Are Multiple Games on the Way

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 8, 2022, 04:08 AM EDT
Silent Hill

Silent Hill film director Christophe Gans was interviewed by the French website MaG - Movie and Game during the fifteenth edition of the Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival. During the interview, Gans confirmed that Konami is readying multiple Silent Hill games with various development teams.

I know a bit about the next Silent Hill game. I work with the Silent Team, the original creators. I work in collaboration with Konami.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
The Silent Hill “Sakura” Story Will Feature Plenty of Mystery; Will Be More Than A “P.T. Demo”

I'm working with the Silent Team, the original creators at Konami; there are several games in development as we speak, there are several teams on it with a big line of games. They will revive the franchise, I think they were really impressed with the success of the remakes of Resident Evil which are evidently exceptional games.

There have been countless rumors about Silent Hill games over the past few years. For example, just four months ago, we learned that Bloober Team may be remaking Silent Hill 2 with revamped enemy AI and animations, new puzzles, and extra endings. Additionally, a full-fledged sequel is said to be in development at an unknown Japanese studio, while smaller teams (possibly including Annapurna Interactive) are working on smaller games. Last month, we even got some very blurry leaked screenshots of the SH2 remake.

Gans, who directed the original 2006 film, is also working on a new untitled Silent Hill movie project. In the aforementioned interview, he shared a few tidbits (translation via ResetEra):

In this second movie, I'll try to explain that Silent Hill is a place that owes as much to the creatures that live there as what we project on the town. So I'll enter into something way more psychological and way more psychoanalytic in order to try to make people understand that Silent Hill isn't only this strange labyrinth that changes its form but also the projection of tortured and tormented souls and sometimes of extremely paradoxical feelings that can be between mad love and violence.

It looks like franchise fans have no shortage of things to look forward to after a lengthy drought.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order