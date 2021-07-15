Bleak Faith: Forsaken, an Indie Open World Soulslike, Showcased in 9 Minutes Gameplay Video

Indie developer Archangel Studios has shared a lengthy (over 9 minutes) gameplay video for its upcoming title Bleak Faith: Forsaken. An open world Soulslike game with RPG elements and horror undertones, Bleak Faith: Forsaken was originally funded via Kickstarter about two years ago when we first reported on the game.

Now the game already has its own Steam page, which mentions a Q4 2021 release window. There are even system requirements there, though they come with a warning that they are to be considered 'inaccurate until further updates'. On Kickstarter, the developers assured from the beginning there would be console versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but these versions of Bleak Faith: Forsaken will be released some time after the PC version.

