Brutal Open-World Action RPG Bleak Faith: Forsaken Showcased in New Trailer

A new trailer has been released for Bleak Faith: Forsaken, a brutal open-world RPG in development for PC and consoles by a small team of two developers.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, is the most complete showcase of the game to date, showcasing plenty of brutal action in the vein of From Software's series, massive bosses, and haunting locations.

Bleak Faith: Forsaken, which has been funded via a Kickstarter Campaign back in 2019, targeted a missed 2020 early access release. A new release window has yet to be confirmed, but it seems like development is proceeding smoothly, judging from the latest trailer. Catch an overview of the game below.

A third-person open world survival horror action RPG set in a universe you've never experienced before. Play as one of the Forsaken, the last frontier of humanity against the growing horrors of the Omnistructure. As you find yourself stranded in a faraway outpost, you must adapt in order to survive. The world won't wait for you though, you must venture into the unknown - your faith will decide your fate. Our estimated release date would be: Q4 2019 for Early Access Q1-Q2 2020 for Full Release Subsequent updates with content, quality of life improvements, and potential bugfixes. Platforms: PC (PS4 and Xbox are on our urgent roadmap, but won't be at the same time as the PC release, when we can cover the financial and logistical expenses more comfortably.)

Bleak Faith: Forsaken launches on a yet to be confirmed date on PC and consoles.