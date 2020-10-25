Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Achievements and Trophy List Leaks Out

We recently received intel that the achievement list for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has been declassified thanks to CODTracker. The full 44-achievement list reveals that gamers will need to harden up their skills at the campaign, multiplayer and zombies in order to get the full 1,000 gamerscore or platinum trophy.

To get things out of the way, yes, the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War achievement list does have spoilers for the number of story missions and other secrets in the achievement icons. If you're looking for a 100% spoiler-free experience to booting up Black Ops Cold War for the first time, now's your last chance to look away.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Will Have a PlayStation-Exclusive Zombies Mode

As far as campaign trophies go, this appears to be fairly standard to the usual Call of Duty fare. While there's only one difficulty related trophy (Combat Hardened), it does require beating the game on *either* Veteran or Realism difficulty, meaning you're going to have to stick with the difficulty from beginning to end and perhaps leave the individual chapter-specific achievements for a second playthrough on a lower difficulty.

Multiplayer surprisingly gets the fewest number of achievements this time around in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Aside from needing to kill 100 enemies while in a vehicle (passenger or driver) and winning 50 matches, I suspect players will have the whole set of multiplayer achievements wrapped up in the first night or two. 200 kills is practically nothing when it comes to Call of Duty and any player will have that knocked out before they finish earning the golden camo on a single gun.

Zombies and the other additional modes again receive a solid 1/3 of the achievements to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War with the focus on completing easter eggs in Die Maschine. Interestingly, Dead Ops Arcade makes a return as hinted by the Fowl Five Piece achievement. Activision hasn't talked about this top-down shooter being included in Black Ops Cold War yet, but given that we've already seen the additional mode twice now (first in the original Black Ops and Dead Ops Arcade II along with the Room of Fate debuting in Black Ops III), the bonus mode doesn't come as a complete surprise.

You can check out the full list of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War achievements below. The trophy list hasn't yet been released, but if it's anything like Modern Warfare, expect to see an identical list plus a very few number of DLC trophies for the PlayStation-exclusive mode. Are there any that you think might be the most time consuming or challenging in the list? Let us know in the comments below!

Combat Recruit

Complete the single player Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 30

Combat Hardened

Complete the single player Campaign on Veteran or Realism difficulty.

Gamerscore: 100

Nowhere Left to Run

Complete Nowhere Left to Run in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Fracture Jaw

Complete Fracture Jaw in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Brick in the Wall

Complete Brick in the Wall in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Redlight, Greenlight

Complete Redlight, Greenlight in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Echoes of a Cold War

Complete Echoes of a Cold War in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Desperate Measures

Complete Desperate Measures in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

End of the Line

Complete End of the Line in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Break on Through

Complete Break on Through in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

The Final Countdown

Complete The Final Countdown in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Ashes to Ashes

Complete Ashes to Ashes in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Chaos

Complete Chaos Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Red Circus

Complete Red Circus Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Firing Range

Shoot all of the targets on Main Street during Amerika.

Gamerscore: 15

Keep Your Friends Close

Perform Body Shield 5 Times.

Gamerscore: 15

Patriot Arrow

Kill an enemy with the secret weapon while ziplining during Yamantau.

Gamerscore: 30

Mind Trip

See all 7 memory endings and playthrough all 4 path ends in Prisoner.

Gamerscore: 30

Explosive Finish

Kill 12 enemies with explosive barrels while riding the server lift during Yamantau.

Gamerscore: 15

EVERYONNNNNEE!

Kill 25 enemies with the AC-130 during the rooftop defend.

Gamerscore: 15

The Red Door

Disobeyed Adler's order to go through the door.

Gamerscore: 15

Jack of All Trades

Get 5 kills each with an LMG, SMG, AR, and a Shotgun.

Gamerscore: 15

Old Faithful

Killed 200 enemies with an AR.

Gamerscore: 15

Scorched Earth

Destroy all enemy vehicles and mortar teams while defending Firebase Ripcord.

Gamerscore: 15

Scorched Earth II

Blow up all trucks and guard towers on the approach to the monastery.

Gamerscore: 30

The Fixer

Get 200 Eliminations in Multiplayer.

Gamerscore: 15

Party Patrol

Get 10 squad wipe medals in Fireteam.

Gamerscore: 30

Mean Machine

Get 100 Kills as the driver, pilot, or passenger of a vehicle in Multiplayer.

Gamerscore: 90

Go the Distance

Win 50 matches of Multiplayer.

Gamerscore: 30

Calling It In

Get 50 kills with lethal Scorestreaks in Multiplayer.

Gamerscore: 30

Heavy Metal

In Die Maschine, forge the Pack-A-Punch machine.

Gamerscore: 15

Carpe D.I.E.M.

In Die Maschine, free the lost Decompressive Isotopic Estrangement Machine.

Gamerscore: 15

Seal the Deal

In Die Maschine, close the rift.

Gamerscore: 30

Two Birds, One Stone

In Die Maschine, kill the two split Megatons with one shot.

Gamerscore: 15

Socket-to-me

In Zombies, upgrade a skill

Gamerscore: 15

Six Pack

In Zombies, upgrade 6 Perk Skills to Tier III

Gamerscore: 15

Nightmare at 20 feet

In Die Maschine, kill 100 enemies without leaving the top of the crashed plane wing

Gamerscore: 30

Entamaphobia

In Die Maschine, stay in the Yard for 15 rounds

Gamerscore: 30

Craftwork

In Die Maschine, craft 14 different types of items in one match.

Gamerscore: 30

Fowl Five Piece

Get a chain of 5 chickens strung together in Dead Ops Arcade.

Gamerscore: 15

Survive the Wild

Escaped from the deep dark Wild.

Gamerscore: 15

Reunited with Fidolina

Defeated the Momaback and saved your dear friend.

Gamerscore: 15

Forever Fated

Found your destiny in the Room of Fate.

Gamerscore: 15

Dungeon Diver

Visit every corner of a Deadly Dungeon.

Gamerscore: 30

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will launch globally on November 13th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and PC. The PlayStation 5 version will launch on the same day in North America (US and Canada) then November 19th in the rest of the world.