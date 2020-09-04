Black Ops Cold War Alpha Multiplayer Gameplay Leaks, Showing Miami

The official Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal is set for September 9th, but a leaked gameplay video from the Alpha appeared this morning. We've embedded it from YouTube, though it is likely it will be deleted as soon as Activision spots it, so we're also dropping this Reddit link.

We don't know much about the multiplayer of Black Ops Cold War, other than it will support cross-play functionality just like Modern Warfare. It will also be linked with the free-to-play Call of Duty Battle Royale, Warzone, sharing progression such as inventory items that can be used in both games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gets Gorgeous Ray Tracing Tech Demo

PC players will also get to enjoy the benefits of the new NVIDIA Reflex technology which reduces system input lag. Lastly, the game will support ray-tracing effects for enhanced image quality and DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) for improved performance.

Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13th, which many believe will also be the launch date of at least one next-generation console between Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5.