Black Myth: Wukong Unreal Engine 5 Game Shown in New Stunning Gameplay; Will Support NVIDIA DLSS

After the leaked tease, Black Myth: Wukong did get a brand new 12-minute long gameplay trailer, courtesy of none other than NVIDIA. The announcement of the day is, in fact, that the game is the first Unreal Engine 5 title to officially support Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) for increased performance.

Last we heard, the game was targeting a 2023 release, even though the developers at Game Science clarified in a Q&A on the official website that they won't launch Black Myth: Wukong until they're completely satisfied with it. The action/adventure title will be out for PC and consoles, and even cloud platforms are being considered.

Black Myth: Wukong to Run on Unreal Engine 5 and Feature Ray Tracing, New Trailer Imminent

Not much is known about it, other than its obvious inspiration, the famous Chinese novel Journey to the West. Here's how the worldbuilding approach was described by Game Science.