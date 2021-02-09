Chinese developer Game Science Studios has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming action-adventure RPG, Black Myth: Wukong.

Back in August of last year, Game Science caught many (including us) by surprise when it dropped the gorgeous trailer for its martial arts souls-like title. The title remains a bit of mystery to date, and so far we only know that it's slated for a release on PC and all “mainstream platforms”. Black Myth: Wukong is to serve as the first installment in a trilogy based on Chinese mythology.

Black Myth: Wukong is a Gorgeous New Martial Arts Soulslike You Need to Check Out

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, or, the Year of the Ox, Game Science has now released yet another impressive trailer for the game, which also mentions a release frame – 2023. So well yeah, don’t expect the game to be released anytime soon, but in the meanwhile, just enjoy this trailer.