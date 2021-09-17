BitCraft Is a Community Sandbox MMORPG with a Fully Editable World

San Francisco-based game development studio Clockwork Labs (whose funding was recently backed by Supercell, Firstmute Capital, 1Up Ventures, Supernode, and Skycatcher) unveiled its first game called BitCraft yesterday, describing it as a community sandbox MMORPG that takes place in a single and fully editable game world.

The developers have stressed that this game will enable many different playstyles, such as farming, hunting, crafting, city-building, and even social strategy. Players may explore the world's ancient ruins to uncover mysterious lost technology; they can choose to become a master crafter renowned in all the land or to build a small town that can eventually become the huge capital of an empire.

Retroit Interview – An Ambitious Top-Down Mobile Sandbox MMO from Ex GTA and Angry Birds Devs

Tyler Cloutier, co-founder of Clockwork Labs, said:

BitCraft is an MMO community sandbox game which takes place in an enormous, fully editable, procedurally generated landscape all hosted in a single unsharded world, providing players with an unparalleled level of creativity and depth. It’s a game that puts emphasis on cooperation over combat within our ever-expanding world, a core value of our gaming ethos at Clockwork Labs.

Alessandro Asoni, co-founder of Clockwork Labs, added:

We’re delighted that players can now sign-up for the Pre-Alpha of BitCraft. This is a truly ambitious MMO, which focuses on letting players play how they want to, rather than hand-holding them through content. You can cultivate a cozy village, run your own intricate farm, or be part of a much larger empire of connected cities. The ownership of what this world becomes is truly in the hands of our players.

You may now sign up for the Pre-Alpha of BitCraft on the official website. Testing will begin this Fall, as Clockwork Labs seeks to gather initial feedback and test core mechanics. BitCraft is targeting a PC launch at first, though the goal is to eventually release on other platforms as well with cross-platform features.