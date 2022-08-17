Menu
Company

Fractured Online Sandbox MMORPG Launches Next Month on Steam Early Access

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 17, 2022
Fractured Online

Gamigo and Dynamight Studios announced today that the sandbox MMORPG Fractured Online will launch on September 15th via Steam Early Access.

One of the main additions for this launch is the planet of Arboreus and its inhabitants, the peaceful Wildfolk, the first non-human race of the game.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Sci-Fi Sandbox MMORPG Dual Universe Launches Next Month

The Wildfolk show a strong attachment to nature, living in harmony and fighting anything that threatens the balance of their lands. This bond with nature grants them a natural affinity towards druid magic, drawing power directly from the planet, and are capable of morphing into their animal counterpart at will. The Wildfolk are also unique in that they have sub-races that include the tiger-like Chadra, the wolf-kin Udoadra, the bear-kin Nheedra, and the hart-kin Erwydra. Each sub-race has its own strengths and weaknesses, such as the Chadra being capable warriors that lean more towards fighting, while the Erwydra are naturally more inclined to practice magic as they are extremely intelligent and have an excellent memory. 

Dynamight Studios is also introducing the Seasons feature for Guilds.

Complete in-game actions to receive points, claim the top spot on the continuously updated leaderboard and - if you and your fellow adventurers are tenacious and brave enough - reap the rewards that await at the end. As soon as a season starts, many in-game actions that you master will grant you points that count towards a common result of the guild you’re a part of. And this is important: Only guilds are allowed to participate! Of course, you are more than welcome to find fame and fortune as a maverick in our worlds - but seasons are meant to be a group activity.

When you are a member of a guild, playing Fractured Online within a season means that you are automatically participating. Your actions will help your guild climb the leaderboard ladder, regardless of whether you started playing at the beginning of the season or two days before its scheduled ending. When a season is over, the winners will be announced and showered in precious rewards - then a new season will start, with new leaderboards, new challenges, new opportunities  and, of course, new  incentives to give it your all!

For more on Fractured Online, check out our interview with Dynamight CEO Jacopo Gallelli.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order