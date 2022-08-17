Fractured Online Sandbox MMORPG Launches Next Month on Steam Early Access

Gamigo and Dynamight Studios announced today that the sandbox MMORPG Fractured Online will launch on September 15th via Steam Early Access.

One of the main additions for this launch is the planet of Arboreus and its inhabitants, the peaceful Wildfolk, the first non-human race of the game.

The Wildfolk show a strong attachment to nature, living in harmony and fighting anything that threatens the balance of their lands. This bond with nature grants them a natural affinity towards druid magic, drawing power directly from the planet, and are capable of morphing into their animal counterpart at will. The Wildfolk are also unique in that they have sub-races that include the tiger-like Chadra, the wolf-kin Udoadra, the bear-kin Nheedra, and the hart-kin Erwydra. Each sub-race has its own strengths and weaknesses, such as the Chadra being capable warriors that lean more towards fighting, while the Erwydra are naturally more inclined to practice magic as they are extremely intelligent and have an excellent memory.

Dynamight Studios is also introducing the Seasons feature for Guilds.

Complete in-game actions to receive points, claim the top spot on the continuously updated leaderboard and - if you and your fellow adventurers are tenacious and brave enough - reap the rewards that await at the end. As soon as a season starts, many in-game actions that you master will grant you points that count towards a common result of the guild you’re a part of. And this is important: Only guilds are allowed to participate! Of course, you are more than welcome to find fame and fortune as a maverick in our worlds - but seasons are meant to be a group activity.

When you are a member of a guild, playing Fractured Online within a season means that you are automatically participating. Your actions will help your guild climb the leaderboard ladder, regardless of whether you started playing at the beginning of the season or two days before its scheduled ending. When a season is over, the winners will be announced and showered in precious rewards - then a new season will start, with new leaderboards, new challenges, new opportunities and, of course, new incentives to give it your all!

