BIOSTAR has introduced its latest B450NH Mini-ITX motherboard. Based on AMD’s B450 chipset, the new B450NH motherboard from BIOSTAR is sleek and convenient, coming in a Mini-ITX form factor suitable for builds with a smaller footprint that saves desk space as well as being easy to move around.

Biostar's B450NH Mini-ITX Is Perfect For SFF PCs Featuring AMD's Ryzen Desktop CPUs and APUs

The BIOSTAR B450NH motherboard carries AMD’s AM4 socket built to support the latest and greatest AMD Ryzen CPU / APU range, with features like PCIe M.2 32Gb/s delivering 5 times faster bandwidth under lower latency compared to SATA III 6Gb/s further enhancing the potential of this amazing motherboard.

Suitable for many applications like casual content consumption or gaming, the B450NH motherboard is packed with all the essential tools to be a great platform for many applications with features like the capability to support up to 64Gb of DDR4 RAM on 2DIMMS with 4000MHz OC capability.





The latest USB 3.2 Gen1 is also present in the B450NH motherboard delivering extraordinary performance boosts with lightning-fast data transfer speeds reaching up to 5Gbps and is backward compatible with older devices as well as technology like SATA III 6Gbps which provides 2x faster bandwidth than the old SATA 3G providing extremely fast data transfer rates capable of retrieving and transferring HD media with incredible precision.

The B450NH motherboard also carries HDMI 4K2K port which supports up to 4K resolution enabling new high-definition image displays with four times the resolution of Full HD, which express bright and highly detailed content that fills the entire screen with lifelike images allowing users to enjoy high definition TV shows and movies online such as YouTube or Netflix with the HDMI output.







When it comes to Rear I/O, the B450NH contains a fully packed rear I/O panel providing multiple connectivity options like 4 x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports as well as 1 x PS/2 Keyboard and mouse port and a standard D-Sub output port complimentary to its already exceptional HDMI 4K2K port. Additionally, the B450NH also has 3 x audio ports that run on Realtek ALC887 architecture which delivers 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio as well as a LAN port that comes with Realtek Gigabit LAN technology capable of providing fast lossless network connectivity.

In conclusion, the B450NH motherboard from BIOSTAR is a great option for users looking for a stable base platform for their new AMD Ryzen build, with amazing features and reliable BIOSTAR excellence, it is undoubtedly one of the best choices in the market for a daily driver PC used for casual content consumption, HTPC, gaming or even office use.