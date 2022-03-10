AMD Unveils Mainstream Ryzen AM4 Desktop CPUs on 15th March, Launch on 4th April: Include Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, Ryzen 5 5500, Ryzen 5 4600G, Ryzen 5 4500, Ryzen 3 4100

AMD has a lot of Ryzen AM4 Desktop CPU announcements coming up in the next few weeks that include Zen 3D, Zen 3, and Zen 2 chips. We have confirmed with our sources when these chips will be officially announced and available in the retail segment.

AMD Ryzen 5000 & Ryzen 4000 AM4 Mainstream Desktop CPUs To Hit Store Shelves Next Month, Here Are The Exact Availability Dates

In our last post, we reported the specs, prices, and configurations that these new AMD Ryzen 5000 & Ryzen 4000 AM4 Desktop CPUs will be packing with themselves. The whole point of the new line is to offer more options to mainstream users who haven't had anything new since Zen 3 launched.

From what we are able to gather, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be officially announced with its pricing in the coming days but the availability isn't expected until the 20th of April. As for the other Ryzen mainstream chips, those are expected to be announced on the 15th of March but will come to retail shelves slightly earlier on the 4th of April. So summing up the launch plans:

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - 20th April (Availability)

20th April (Availability) AMD Ryzen 5700X/5600/5500/4600G/4500/4100 - 4th April (Availability)

4th April (Availability) AMD Ryzen 5700/5100/4700 - April (Availability)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU - 7nm Zen 3D 'Warhol' Powered

First up, we have the only Warhol chip that is based on the Zen 3D core architecture, this is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The CPU is going to offer 8 cores, 16 threads, and 100 MB of combined cache thanks to its additional 64 MB 3D Stacked SRAM design. Clock speeds will be maintained at 3.4 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost with a TDP of 105W. Recent reports suggest that there won't be any overclocking support enabled on the 3D V-Cache part.

As for the pricing, the CPU is going to feature the same MSRP as the 5800X at $449 US which means that the non-3D chip is going to get a price cut down to either $399 or even lower. The pricing makes the 5800X3D more expensive than the Intel Core i7-12700K which does offer more cores/threads but lower cache. It will be interesting to see performance benchmarks between the two chips.

AMD Ryzen 5000 AM4 CPU Refresh - 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' Powered

Next up, we have a few Zen 3 'Vermeer' CPU refreshes such as the Ryzen 7 5700X and the Ryzen 5 5600. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X will feature 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 3.4 GHz, boost clock of 4.6 GHz, 36 MB of cache, all in a 65W TDP. The CPU will be priced at $299 US which puts it on par with the Intel Core i5-12600K.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 will feature 6 cores, 12 threads, a base clock of 3.5 GHz, a boost clock of 4.4 GHz, and 35 MB of cache, all in a 65W TDP package. The CPU will be priced at $199 US and will have to compete against the Intel Core i5-12400 which retails for a little less with its 'F' variation.

AMD Ryzen 5000 AM4 CPU Refresh - 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' Powered

There are also going to be three new SKUs that will be based on the Zen 3 'Cezanne' die. These APUs will be cost-optimized and since they are using the APU dies, they will feature less cache. The said SKUs include the Ryzen 7 5700, Ryzen 5 5500, and Ryzen 3 5100.

The Ryzen 7 5700 will rock 8 cores and 16 threads with 24 MB cache, Ryzen 5 5500 will rock 6 cores and 12 threads with 19 MB cache while the Ryzen 3 5100 will rock 4 cores and 8 threads with 6 MB cache. The Ryzen 5 5500 is going to retail at $159 US MSRP which puts it slightly more expensive than the Core i3-12300 but it does offer more cores/threads. The Ryzen 7 5700 could cost around $249 while the Ryzen 3 5100 could cost close to $119 US.

AMD Ryzen 4000 AM4 CPU Refresh - 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' Powered

Last up, we have the trio of AMD Ryzen 4000 parts based on the Zen 2 'Renoir' dies. These include the top Ryzen 5 4600G which will relaunch for the DIY segment with 6 cores, 12 threads, a base clock of 3.7 GHz, and a boost clock of 4.2 GHz along with 11 MB of cache in a 65W package. This chip is going to hit retail for $154 US.

The non-iGPU variants include the Ryzen 5 4500 with 6 cores, 12 threads, 3.6 GHz base, 4.1 GHz boost clocks, 11 MB cache, & 65W TDP. This is priced at $129 US. The most entry-level SKU that is going to be priced the same as the Core i3-12100 is the Ryzen 3 4100 with 4 cores, 8 threads, base clock of 3.8 GHz, and a boost clock of 4.0 GHz. The chip will carry 6 MB of cache and a 65W TDP and is priced at $99 US.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Serie & Ryzen 4000 CPU Lineup (2022)

CPU Name Architecture Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price (MSRP) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 12/24 3.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 64 MB 24 + 16 65W $499 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 7nm Zen 3D 'Warhol' 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 64 MB + 32 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 MB 24 + 16 65W $399 US? AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 7 5700 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' 8/16 TBD TBD 20 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer' 6/12 3.5 GHz 4.4 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65W $199 US AMD Ryzen 5 5500 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 19 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $159 US AMD Ryzen 5 5100 7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne' 4/8 TBD TBD TBD 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 7 4700 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 20 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' 6/12 TBD TBD 11 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $154 US AMD Ryzen 5 4500 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 11 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $129 US AMD Ryzen 3 4100 7nm Zen 2 'Renoir' 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 MB 20 (Gen 3) + 16 65W $ 99 US

AMD To Enable Ryzen 5000/4000 CPU Support on 300-Series Motherboards

In addition to these SKUs, AMD will also reportedly enable AMD Ryzen 5000 & Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPU support across its entire 300-series motherboards lineup. The new AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS will be rolling out soon which will enable this support and also fix the fTPM issues that were encountered on earlier BIOS. We have also got a confirmation that the AMD's Radeon RX 6*50 XT refresh GPUs will also be unveiled on the 20th of April.