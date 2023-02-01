AMD A620 Chipset Detailed: 8 Gen 3 Lanes, Ryzen CPUs Limited To Gen 4, Memory OC On Low-Cost AM5 Motherboards

Hassan Mujtaba
AMD A620 Motherboards Spotted As Manufacturers Get Ready To Option Cheaper AM5 Options Next Month 1

AMD's entry-level A620 chipset for entry-level and low-cost motherboards has been detailed by leaker, Chi11eddog.

AMD A620 Chipset For Low-Cost AM5 Motherboards Detailed: 28 Gen 4 Lanes From Ryzen CPUs, 8 Gen 3 Lanes From PCH, Memory OC Support

AMD's A620 chipset for low-cost motherboards has been detailed. (Image Credits: Chi11eddog)
As per the information, it looks like A620 PCH will be the first to not support any Gen 5 hardware but instead focus on the more budget-friendly Gen 4 and Gen 3 hardware. The A620 chipset will adopt 28 PCIe lanes from the Ryzen 7000 CPUs but instead of them being Gen 5, they will run on the Gen 4 protocol. The PCH itself is also going to offer 8 PCIe Gen 3 lanes and there will be four Gen 3 lanes dedicated to the PCIe uplink between the PCH and the CPU.

The AMD A620 chipset will also feature no USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 ports and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports will be limited to just two compared to 6 on the B650 series. The PCH will get 2 USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports and retain the 6 USB 2.0 ports. While Crossfire or XDMA was supported on the B650 and X670 series, the A620 motherboards will not feature any dual-GPU compatibility and will only include a single full-length PCIe 4.0 x16 slot.

Also, as expected, the AMD A620 chipset-powered motherboards won't feature CPU overclocking support however memory overclocking will be supported. The motherboards will also feature full AMD EXPO profile support. Integrating PCIe Gen 5.0 hardware, whether for PCIe slots or M.2 slots, is a costly investment that requires more PCB layers, redrivers, and connections to be in place. Since most budget gamers don't require such premium technologies, they can go with Gen 4.0 hardware that still packs a lot of punch. These motherboards will retain DDR5 memory support and that is not going anywhere.

The AMD A620 chipset AM5 motherboards are expected to launch this month so expect more info from various motherboard manufacturers in the coming weeks.

AMD AM4/TR4 Chipset Features and Specifications:

WccftechX670E/X670X570X399 RefreshX399X470X370B450B350A320X300A300
CrossfireX/SLITriple CFX/2-Way SLITriple CFX/2-Way SLIQuad SLI/CFX
(Max 6 GPU Support)		Quad SLI/CFX
(Max 6 GPU Support)		Triple CFX/2-Way SLITriple CFX/2-Way SLIN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
PCIe Gen 5 Lanes24 (with Ryzen 7000 CPUs & above)N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
PCIe Gen 3/4 LanesTBD30 +16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)60 (With Threadripper CPU)
4 Lanes Reserved for PCH		60 (With Threadripper CPU)
4 Lanes Reserved for PCH		16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)
8 (with Bristol Ridge)		16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)
8 (with Bristol Ridge)		16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)
8 (with Bristol Ridge)		16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)
8 (with Bristol Ridge)		16 (with Ryzen 7 CPU)
8 (with Bristol Ridge)
PCIe Gen 2 LanesN/AN/A8 PCIe Lanes (reserved)8 PCIe Lanes (reserved)8 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)8 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)6 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)6 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)4 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)4 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)4 (plus x2 PCIe Gen3 when no x4 NVMe)
USB 3.1/3,2 Gen2TBD8222222100
USB 3.1/3.2 Gen1TBD12 (PCH + CPU)13 (PCH+CPU)13 (PCH+CPU)101066644
USB 2.0TBDN/A666666600
SATA 6Gb/s88886644422
SATA ExpressTBD2222222211
DDR5 DIMMs4N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
DDR4 DIMMsN/A4884444222
Overclocking
Support		YesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesNoYesNo
XFR2 EnhancedYesYesYesNoYesNoYesNoNoNoNo
Precision Boost OverdriveYesYesYesNoYesNoYesNoNoNoNo
NVMeYes (Gen 5.0)YesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Form FactorATXATX, MATXATX, MATXATX, MATXATX, MITXATXATX, M-ATXATX, M-ATXM-ATX, Mini-ITXMini-ITXM-ATX, Mini-ITX
