AMD A620 Chipset Detailed: 8 Gen 3 Lanes, Ryzen CPUs Limited To Gen 4, Memory OC On Low-Cost AM5 Motherboards

AMD's entry-level A620 chipset for entry-level and low-cost motherboards has been detailed by leaker, Chi11eddog.

AMD A620 Chipset For Low-Cost AM5 Motherboards Detailed: 28 Gen 4 Lanes From Ryzen CPUs, 8 Gen 3 Lanes From PCH, Memory OC Support

AMD's A620 chipset for low-cost motherboards has been detailed. (Image Credits: Chi11eddog)

As per the information, it looks like A620 PCH will be the first to not support any Gen 5 hardware but instead focus on the more budget-friendly Gen 4 and Gen 3 hardware. The A620 chipset will adopt 28 PCIe lanes from the Ryzen 7000 CPUs but instead of them being Gen 5, they will run on the Gen 4 protocol. The PCH itself is also going to offer 8 PCIe Gen 3 lanes and there will be four Gen 3 lanes dedicated to the PCIe uplink between the PCH and the CPU.

The AMD A620 chipset will also feature no USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 ports and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports will be limited to just two compared to 6 on the B650 series. The PCH will get 2 USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports and retain the 6 USB 2.0 ports. While Crossfire or XDMA was supported on the B650 and X670 series, the A620 motherboards will not feature any dual-GPU compatibility and will only include a single full-length PCIe 4.0 x16 slot.

Also, as expected, the AMD A620 chipset-powered motherboards won't feature CPU overclocking support however memory overclocking will be supported. The motherboards will also feature full AMD EXPO profile support. Integrating PCIe Gen 5.0 hardware, whether for PCIe slots or M.2 slots, is a costly investment that requires more PCB layers, redrivers, and connections to be in place. Since most budget gamers don't require such premium technologies, they can go with Gen 4.0 hardware that still packs a lot of punch. These motherboards will retain DDR5 memory support and that is not going anywhere.

The AMD A620 chipset AM5 motherboards are expected to launch this month so expect more info from various motherboard manufacturers in the coming weeks.

