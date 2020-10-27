There Are Now a Billion Active iPhones in Use, According to the Latest Data

It’s impressive that just a year ago, Apple had nowhere near a diversified iPhone lineup as it does right now. Though 2020 had a lot of surprises that put the tech industry scouring for alternatives as far as product launches go due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple continued its run with unveilings ranging from the 2020 iPhone SE, right down to the pricier iPhone 12 series. This aggressive pricing strategy now means that Apple is able to sell a brand new iPhone for every pricing bracket, and this is the kind of forward-thinking that might have contributed to the tech giant reaching another milestone of a billion active iPhone users.

Analyst Believes Apple Has yet to Hit Peak iPhone Sales

Neil Cybart, who has posted the following details, believes that the billionth-iPhone-user mark was reached last month, though he still believes that Apple hasn’t hit peak iPhone sales, despite the fact that the company no longer discloses unit sales.

Galaxy S21 Will Not Include Earphones or Charger in the Box, Just Like the iPhone 12 Series

“A billion people now have iPhones. According to my estimate, Apple surpassed the billion iPhone users milestone last month. Thirteen years after going on sale, the iPhone remains the perennial most popular and best-selling smartphone. Competitors continue to either shamelessly copy iPhone or, at a minimum, be heavily influenced by the iPhone. Looking ahead, Apple’s top priorities for the iPhone include finding ways to keep the device at the center of people’s lives while at the same time recognizing the paradigm shift ushered in by wearables.”

At the same time, Cybart believes that unit sales aren’t as important installation bases since the latter does a much better job at monitoring the proper metrics.

“While quarterly iPhone unit sales contain an inherent amount of volatility, installed base totals do a better job of monitoring iPhone fundamentals over the long run. The iPhone installed base is defined as the total number of people using an iPhone (both new and used iPhones). A shrinking iPhone installed base would raise a number of warning signs for Apple as it would suggest people have been switching to Android. A growing iPhone installed base would suggest Apple continues to see new users embrace the iPhone for the first time.”

The analyst also says that the iPhone’s importance is being extrapolated by Apple by focusing on improving camera technologies and increasing the number of ‘roles’ that an iPhone can tackle. Only recently, it was found that the LiDAR unit present on the iPhone 12 Pro can measure someone’s height using the Measure app. This is just one example of how the addition of a single sensor can open up more features for users, so hopefully, there will be additions arriving just as long as developers are interested in bringing them.

As for Apple reaching the milestone, what are your thoughts on this achievement? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Above Avalon