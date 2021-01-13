Bethesda’s Indiana Jones Game May Not Be an Xbox Exclusive

Bethesda's Indiana Jones game that has been announced yesterday may not be an Xbox exclusive game.

Following the announcement of the game in development by MachineGames, known Xbox insider Klobrille suggested that the game may not be an Xbox exclusive, as the deal has been made before Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda. The game could also be one of the "case-by-case" multiplatform games that have been mentioned following the announcement of the acquisition.

Dishonored and Prey Developer Arkane is Working on an Unreal-Powered Fantasy Game

A few random thoughts: - Open positions suggested a new Wolfenstein is in development at MachineGames as well and further than Indiana Jones

- This is one of the "case-by-case" multiplatform games, maybe Game Pass

- Very early in dev, getting the news out before the acquisition — Klobrille (@klobrille) January 12, 2021

Klobrille isn't the only one who thinks that the upcoming Indiana Jones game will not be an Xbox exclusive. Windows Central's Jez Corden also thinks the game will be multiplatform due to LucasFilm's involvement.

Despite the Xbox acquisition, I think Indiana Jones could be multiplatform due to LucasFilm's involvement/licensed IP. BUT, the fact PlayStation hasn't RT'd it yet could also be a hint to the contrary. For those wondering about Xbox/PC exclusivity, we'll have to wait and see. 🤷‍♀️ — Jez (@JezCorden) January 12, 2021

As the game is quite early in development, it will be a while until we hear or see more of this upcoming Indiana Jones game. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in, so stay tuned for all the latest news.