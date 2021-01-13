Bethesda’s Indiana Jones Game May Not Be an Xbox Exclusive

Indiana Jones

Bethesda's Indiana Jones game that has been announced yesterday may not be an Xbox exclusive game.

Following the announcement of the game in development by MachineGames, known Xbox insider Klobrille suggested that the game may not be an Xbox exclusive, as the deal has been made before Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda. The game could also be one of the "case-by-case" multiplatform games that have been mentioned following the announcement of the acquisition.

Dishonored and Prey Developer Arkane is Working on an Unreal-Powered Fantasy Game

Klobrille isn't the only one who thinks that the upcoming Indiana Jones game will not be an Xbox exclusive. Windows Central's Jez Corden also thinks the game will be multiplatform due to LucasFilm's involvement.

As the game is quite early in development, it will be a while until we hear or see more of this upcoming Indiana Jones game. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!

