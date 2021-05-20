Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios head, Matt Booty, has confirmed a joint Bethesda/Microsoft E3 2021 press conference next month.

The executive said as much in an interview with French outlet Le Figaro. The author of the article, Chloé Woitier, posted the highlights of her full article, which is behind a paywall, on Twitter.

Earlier this month, VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb said that he expects that Bethesda’s E3 showcase will be more integrated with Microsoft’s, but that it will still be a separate event. Based on the new interview with Booty, however, we’re looking at a joint E3 presser, which will focus on new Bethesda Game Pass content.

In the interview, Microsoft’s head of Xbox Game Studios also talked about the Microsoft/Bethesda deal in general, reiterating that all of the recently-acquired development studios maintain their creative freedom. In addition, Booty pointed out that Microsoft does not touch Bethesda's "publishing" service, which includes marketing, sales, communication, overseas offices, and does not want to impose its own teams.

Another interesting part from the interview is that the executive said Microsoft doesn’t want the Xbox brand the follow the path of Netflix in creating titles that might perform best on Xbox Game Pass. “Microsoft doesn't want its studios to create games based on what might work best on Game Pass”, the Google translated tweet from Woitier reads. “A priori, Xbox should therefore not follow the path of Netflix and the advanced analysis of viewing data.”

Quite some interesting stuff about the Microsoft/Bethesda deal and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass approach going forward.

This year’s digital E3 event will take place between Saturday, June 12 and Tuesday, June 15. The exact press conference schedule from the attendees has yet to be announced.

During the event, Microsoft and Bethesda are expected to show off Starfield among other high-profile titles. We’ll update as soon as we learn more.