Bethesda Donates $1 Million to COVID-19 Relief Efforts, Including UNICEF

Bethesda has announced its imminent donation of a million dollars to a series of COVID-19 relief efforts. It's not the first gaming company to do this, as Take-Two and Rockstar previously announced the donation of 5% of their revenues from online purchases made throughout the months of April and May, while Paradox Interactive set up a limited time fundraiser sale on Steam whose proceeds went directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

There seem to be no plans to give away any free games, as others have done, but there'll be livestreams on Twitch to follow.

