Bethesda Donates $1 Million to COVID-19 Relief Efforts, Including UNICEF
Bethesda has announced its imminent donation of a million dollars to a series of COVID-19 relief efforts. It's not the first gaming company to do this, as Take-Two and Rockstar previously announced the donation of 5% of their revenues from online purchases made throughout the months of April and May, while Paradox Interactive set up a limited time fundraiser sale on Steam whose proceeds went directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.
There seem to be no plans to give away any free games, as others have done, but there'll be livestreams on Twitch to follow.
Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media and our global family of studios want to do more than keep you entertained and connected through our games during the COVID-19 pandemic.With the impact of this health crisis being so great and widespread, we want to help by donating to an array of international and local charities which are directly involved with COVID-19 relief efforts. We plan to donate $1,000,000 to the following front-line organizations:
- $500,000 will be given to Direct Relief, a charity which is directly involved in COVID-19 relief efforts, including the critically important work of providing personal protective equipment to health care workers.
- $250,000 will go to UNICEF, which partners with front-line responders around the world to keep children and their families safe and protected.
- $250,000 will be donated to local COVID-19 relief efforts within the communities where we work and live. These recipients will be chosen by our individual studios and international offices. This way we can support worthy charities fighting COVID-19 in our local communities across the world.As we continue to stay home, we’re committed to finding ways to connect with our fans, fellow gamers, and local communities through our #BethesdaAtHome campaign. We’ll be streaming from our home offices – and we’ll offer you the opportunity to help out the same charities we’re supporting. Check out Bethesda.net or our social channels for updated stream schedules, or tune in to Twitch.tv/bethesda.
