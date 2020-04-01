  ⋮  

Paradox Interactive Launch Coronavirus Fundraiser, Donating Sales to the COVID-19 Response Fund

2 mins ago
Paradox Interactive is joining other companies in helping to fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) by having launched their very own fundraiser. A number of their titles on Steam are currently on sale, with sale proceeds of these particular titles being donated to the World Health Organisation, in particular, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

This Coronavirus fundraiser sale by Paradox Interactive ends on the third of April, 6 p.m. GMT/7 p.m. CEST. The games included in this sale are as follows:

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • BATTLETECH
  • BATTLETECH Digital Deluxe Edition
  • BATTLETECH Mercenary Collection
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition
  • Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition
  • Hearts of Iron IV: Colonel Edition
  • Knights of Pen and Paper 2
  • Knights of Pen and Paper 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Shadowrun Returns
  • Shadowrun Returns Deluxe
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall Director's Cut
  • Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition
  • Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
  • Surviving Mars
  • Surviving Mars: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Surviving Mars: First Colony Edition
  • Tyranny Deluxe Edition
  • Tyranny Standard Edition

Of course, with the lockdowns going on around the world as a result of COVID-19, there's hardly a better time to be starting games that can absorb tens, to hundreds of hours of your time. This is something most Paradox Interactive titles offer. it's for a great cause.

Personally, I'm buying Tyranny and Age of Wonders: Planetfall, as they're the Paradox Interactive titles in this list that I don't own. May as well do my bit as I know the money's going towards a good cause, despite knowing that I'll likely not even play the games for a good while. That's hardly the point though. Are there any titles here that interest you? If so, which ones will you be picking up?

