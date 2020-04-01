Paradox Interactive Launch Coronavirus Fundraiser, Donating Sales to the COVID-19 Response Fund
Paradox Interactive is joining other companies in helping to fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) by having launched their very own fundraiser. A number of their titles on Steam are currently on sale, with sale proceeds of these particular titles being donated to the World Health Organisation, in particular, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
This Coronavirus fundraiser sale by Paradox Interactive ends on the third of April, 6 p.m. GMT/7 p.m. CEST. The games included in this sale are as follows:
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- BATTLETECH
- BATTLETECH Digital Deluxe Edition
- BATTLETECH Mercenary Collection
- Cities: Skylines
- Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition
- Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition
- Hearts of Iron IV: Colonel Edition
- Knights of Pen and Paper 2
- Knights of Pen and Paper 2 Deluxe Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun Returns Deluxe
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall Director's Cut
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars: First Colony Edition
- Tyranny Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny Standard Edition
Of course, with the lockdowns going on around the world as a result of COVID-19, there's hardly a better time to be starting games that can absorb tens, to hundreds of hours of your time. This is something most Paradox Interactive titles offer. it's for a great cause.
Want to play games and help the relief efforts against the COVID-19 virus?
Until 7p.m. CEST of April 3rd the proceeds from a number of Paradox games on Steam will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO!
Get our games and contribute here: https://t.co/eISwu27Cg0 pic.twitter.com/4ieERnVGzq
— Paradox Interactive (@PdxInteractive) March 31, 2020
Personally, I'm buying Tyranny and Age of Wonders: Planetfall, as they're the Paradox Interactive titles in this list that I don't own. May as well do my bit as I know the money's going towards a good cause, despite knowing that I'll likely not even play the games for a good while. That's hardly the point though. Are there any titles here that interest you? If so, which ones will you be picking up?