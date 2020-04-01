Paradox Interactive Launch Coronavirus Fundraiser, Donating Sales to the COVID-19 Response Fund

Paradox Interactive is joining other companies in helping to fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) by having launched their very own fundraiser. A number of their titles on Steam are currently on sale, with sale proceeds of these particular titles being donated to the World Health Organisation, in particular, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

This Coronavirus fundraiser sale by Paradox Interactive ends on the third of April, 6 p.m. GMT/7 p.m. CEST. The games included in this sale are as follows:

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

BATTLETECH

BATTLETECH Digital Deluxe Edition

BATTLETECH Mercenary Collection

Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition

Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition

Hearts of Iron IV: Colonel Edition

Knights of Pen and Paper 2

Knights of Pen and Paper 2 Deluxe Edition

Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition

Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun Returns Deluxe

Shadowrun: Dragonfall Director's Cut

Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition

Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe

Surviving Mars

Surviving Mars: Digital Deluxe Edition

Surviving Mars: First Colony Edition

Tyranny Deluxe Edition

Tyranny Standard Edition

Of course, with the lockdowns going on around the world as a result of COVID-19, there's hardly a better time to be starting games that can absorb tens, to hundreds of hours of your time. This is something most Paradox Interactive titles offer. it's for a great cause.

Want to play games and help the relief efforts against the COVID-19 virus? Until 7p.m. CEST of April 3rd the proceeds from a number of Paradox games on Steam will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO! Get our games and contribute here: https://t.co/eISwu27Cg0 pic.twitter.com/4ieERnVGzq — Paradox Interactive (@PdxInteractive) March 31, 2020

Personally, I'm buying Tyranny and Age of Wonders: Planetfall, as they're the Paradox Interactive titles in this list that I don't own. May as well do my bit as I know the money's going towards a good cause, despite knowing that I'll likely not even play the games for a good while. That's hardly the point though. Are there any titles here that interest you? If so, which ones will you be picking up?