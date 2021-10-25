Benchmark Score Reveals 10-Core 14-Inch MacBook Pro is Roughly 20 Percent Faster Than 8-Core Model

Apple launched the new 2021 MacBook Pro models earlier this month and the devices have been pretty well received. While the machines are set to arrive at customers this week, it remains to be seen how well the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips perform. However, new benchmarks of the 14-inch MacBook Pro have appeared online which gives us an insight into the performance. It is estimated that the 8-core MacBook Pro model is roughly 20 percent slower than the 10-core model when it comes to multi-core performance. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Benchmark Score of the 8-Core 14-Inch MacBook Pro Reveals 20 Percent Slower Performance Compared to 10-Core Model

The 8-core MacBook Pro features 6 performance cores against 8 performance cores on the 10-core model. Both models with 2 efficiency cores for basic tasks. The benchmark multi-core score of the 8-core 14-inch MacBook Pro is slated to be 9,948 compared to 12,700 for the same machine with a 10-core M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. What this means is that the performance gains of the 10-core model are roughly 20 percent more than the 8-core model.

In terms of the single-core performance, the Geekbench benchmarks reveal that the 8-core M1 Pro chip delivers more or less the same score as the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chip. Based on the results, the performance gains boil down to the multi-core performance for the new MacBook Pro models. Compared to the standard M1 chip, the M1 Pro chip with 8-cores is roughly 30 percent faster. The standard M1 chip also has 8-cores but the high-performance cores and efficiency cores are divided equally.

The base model of the new 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro is priced at $1,999 while the 16-inch MacBook Pro will cost you $2,499. The new models are available for pre-orders but the delivery estimates are shipping to the latter half of next month. The new MacBook Pro models come with a redesigned chassis with an enhanced thermal system.

We will share more details on the MacBook Pro models as soon as further information is available. Share your views on the benchmark scores of the new 2021 MacBook Pro models in the comments.