Bayonetta Voice Actress Hints She May Not Be Voicing the Character in the Future

Bayonetta voice actress Hellena Taylor may not be voicing the character in future games, judging from what she hinted at on Twitter.

Talking with fans on her official Twitter profile, the actress, who voiced the character in the games she appeared in, including Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, stated that fans may have to start imagining Bayonetta not voiced by her.

Well you might have to. — Hellena Taylor (@hellenataylor) September 12, 2021

When others fans asked for a clarification, Hellena Taylor wouldn't elaborate further.

I’m not at liberty to say. — Hellena Taylor (@hellenataylor) September 12, 2021

I’m not saying anything. — Hellena Taylor (@hellenataylor) September 12, 2021

As Hellena Taylor voiced the character since her debut in the first entry in the Bayonetta series, it would be very weird for the character to be voiced by someone else, as her acting contributed to making the character so popular. With Platinum Games and Nintendo still keeping a very tight lid on Bayonetta 3, however, there is no way to know if the actress is simply not reprising her role, or if the character is not coming back at all in the next entry in the series.

Last week, Hideki Kamiya opened up about Bayonetta 3, saying that the team is eager to show the game, but when this will happen is up to Nintendo.

It was more of a not definitely ‘something will come out this year’, but if there is a year, then something should happen, right? If you remember last time, I said that even though everyone was asking about Bayonetta 3, maybe you should tell everyone to forget about it for a while. I kind of need to keep to that stance for now because ultimately, it’s not our decision what to say and when to say it. As much as everyone is clamoring to see Bayonetta 3, we are really, really waiting to release it too. Everyone who is working on the project is of course very proud of what we’re doing and wants everyone to see what we’re doing.

Bayonetta 3 is currently in development for Nintendo Switch.