Bayonetta 3 Trailer Delivers Action, Flirting, and a New Hairstyle; Game Launches in 2022

What exactly is going on with Bayonetta 3? Fans have been salivating for more info since the game was announced back in 2017, but Platinum Games have been all-too-happy to tease us, repeatedly issuing assurances the game is coming together well without actually showing anything.

Most recently, series creator Hideki Kamiya hinted the lack of information may be Nintendo’s fault, as they’re funding the game and have control over its marketing. Well, it seems The Big N finally decided to throw us a bone, because during today’s Nintendo Direct they finally unleashed the first full trailer for Bayonetta 3! It delivers pretty much everything the dedicated Bayonetta fan could want -- explosive action, shameless flirting, and yes, yet another new hairstyle for Bayo herself. You can check out Bayonetta's latest moves for yourself, below.

Looking every bit as crazy as a new Bayonetta game ought to. Unfortunately, we still don't have a ton of info on Bayonetta 3's story, although the trailer does hint at some new gameplay elements, including the ability to control demons. This rather brief description is all Nintendo and Platinum Games have provided.

You’ve waited long enough. The witch. Is. BACK! A new-look Bayonetta returns to battle foes with her signature Witch Time! This time, she’ll wield her new Demon Masquerade ability to channel the power of demons and engage in larger-than-life action.

Aside from that, the new trailer does seem to confirm that somebody new is providing Bayonetta's voice this time around. It's not a huge change, but there's definitely a bit of a difference. In a blog post on the Platinum Games website, Kamiya provided some more info about the team working on the new game...

With Bayonetta 3, I’m still overseeing the world and story, but in order to breathe some new life into the game I’ve chosen Yusuke Miyata, a longtime and trusted co-worker (although he can be a bit of a goofball), as the director. We’ve also the talents of directors Yuji Shimomura and Masaki Suzumura helping us bring unprecedented amounts of smiles, years, drama, humor, and sexiness to the movie scenes. And of course, Bayonetta’s look has been handled by someone you might call her personal designer, Mari Shimazaki. This time Bayonetta dances into the fray looking more fashionable and elegant than ever.

Bayonetta marches onto the Nintendo Switch in 2022. When precisely in 2022 remains a question mark. So, what do you think? Liking Bayo's new look and moves? Has the four-year wait been worth it? Personally, I'm on board -- now, don't make us wait too long for more, Nintendo.