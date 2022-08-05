Bayonetta 3 Australian Rating Reveals New Story Details

Bayonetta 3 has been recently rated in Australia, and the game's page on the Australian Classification Board revealed some previously unknown story details.

There will be spoilers past this point, so avoid reading if you do not want any surprises ruined.

According to the summary provided by the Australian Classification Board, players will not only have to face the Homunculi monsters but also an evil being called Singularity. To prevent this being from having it his way and destroying the known worlds, players will travel to Thule island.

The Bayonetta 3 Australian rating also provides new information on the game's online features, which will include leaderboards and score uploading for certain chapters. The game features online interactivity in the form of shared leader-boards, including the ability to upload scores for specific chapters within the game. Bayonetta 3 launches on October 28th on Nintendo Switch worldwide. Bayonetta struts through multiple locations in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game. Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. This time, invading manmade bioweapons called Homunculi find themselves in Bayonetta’s crosshairs. Get ready for a devilishly good time Tap into Bayonetta’s naughtier side with Demon Masquerade, a new ability that channels the demon linked to her weapon allowing for some exciting action options, not to mention some hair-raising combos. She can also summon her demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers in the heat of combat and in new, larger-than-life battles where you directly control the action.