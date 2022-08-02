Battlefield 2042 Update 1.2 Deployed; Includes First Launch Map Reworks, Style and Tone Changes Alongside Fixes and QoL Improvements

EA and DICE have rolled out Battlefield 2042 Update 1.2, packing the first of the planned launch map reworks, style and tone changes, and more.

The brand new update is being deployed across all platforms as we speak, and alongside the above-mentioned changes, it packs various bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and balance changes.

For this first planned map rework, DICE has made changes to the Kaleidoscope map, including a revised playspace to add more cover, improved flow across the map, and more. In addition, new areas have been introduced onto the map. The next launch map that will receive an overhaul is ‘Renewal’.

Down below you’ll find a part of the official release notes. We recommend reading the full notes here.

Content & Improvements Kaleidoscope - Map Improvement Earlier this year we had an open discussion with you on map design via our Core Feedback - Maps initiative. Through your feedback, we identified several focus areas for our launch maps where our quality standards could be improved through Cover, Intensity, Line of Sight, Pathing and Traversal changes. As a result, we have been reworking our launch maps to ensure their gameplay is updated to these revised standards of quality. Reworking maps takes time, and Kaleidoscope is the first map for which we have completed this rework. You can play the improved version in this game update. What’s changed? We have revised the playspace to add more cover, creating new flag positions, and improved the flow across the whole map. Cover has been added not only with the placement of new assets, but also in the raising of terrain to help break sightlines and let infantry move more purposefully around the map. Most importantly, these new assets bring more tactical destruction which help to ensure that the map evolves throughout the duration of each round, and provide both Attackers and Defenders with new options when playing in key areas. We have also introduced new areas onto the map, by adding a Forward Operating Base into the park, with a second command post added close to the Tower. The Data Center has similarly received multiple passes from the teams to help ensure that there are more cover points, and new war torn looks to certain areas that help make the map more faithful to 2042’s setting. We hope you will enjoy the new gameplay on this map, and we are looking forward to your feedback on how this updated version plays once you have tried it out. As a reminder, Renewal is the next map we are reworking. That work is still ongoing, and the revised version will be available for play during Season 2. Specialists - Style and Tone Updates In this update, we are revising our art direction to ensure Specialists meet your Style and Tone expectations for our world of 2042. You will notice updated Specialist character models to better reflect the intense situations they have experienced. Player Profile Another area of feedback we have heard from you is being able to view your in-game performance and stats. This feature will be in your hands in Update 1.2 through the introduction of the Player Profile. Your Profile shows your current in-game progress and your performance stats since launch. View information such as your current Rank, XP required towards the next Rank and the associated unlocks, your top Masteries and the unlocks you are next closest to completing. While on the Statistics screen, you can check out information such as your K/D Ratio, kills, deaths, assists, revives, accuracy, shots fired and much more. We are excited for you to discover how you have been performing once the Player Profile is in your hands. And of course, we are looking forward to seeing those impressive K/D ratio screenshots coming our way.

More information about the game’s next update will be shared later this month.

Battlefield 2042 is available globally now for PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.